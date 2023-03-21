Pyx Resources Limited: 2022 Full Year Results Presentation and AGM

Sydney, Australia - PYX Resources Ltd. (PYX or the Company) (NSX:PYX) (LON:PYX) hereby advises that the Company is intending to hold its 2022 Annual General Meeting on Tuesday, 16 May 2023 (Meeting).In accordance with the Company's Constitution, the closing date for receipt of nominations from persons wishing to be considered for election as a Director at the Meeting is Tuesday, 28 March 2023. Accordingly, any nominations must be received at the Company's registered office no later than 5.00 pm (AEDT) on Tuesday, 28 March 2023.The location of the meeting and details of all resolutions to be considered at the Meeting will be contained in the Notice of Meeting which will be provided to Shareholders in due course. The Notice of Meeting will also be available on the Company's website at www.pyxresources.com.*To view the Results Presentation, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/AF031W98





About Pyx Resources Limited:



PYX Resources Ltd. (NSX:PYX) (LON:PYX) is a global producer of premium zircon listed on the National Stock Exchange of Australia and the London Stock Exchange. The Company's flagship asset is the Mandiri mineral sands deposit, located in the alluvium sediment rich region of Central Kalimantan, Indonesia. Boasting the world's 5th largest producing deposit of zircon, PYX is a large-scale, near-surface open pit operation in production since 2015 and with exploration to date validating the presence of additional Valuable Heavy Minerals such as rutile, ilmenite among others within its mineral sands.





