Liberty Gold Files Technical Report on SEDAR for Updated Resource Estimate at Black Pine Oxide Gold Deposit, Great Basin, USA

VANCOUVER, March 21, 2023 - Liberty Gold Corp. (TSX: LGD; OTCQX: LGDTF) ("Liberty Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated February 7, 2023, the Company has filed on SEDAR a National Instrument ("NI") 43-101 Technical Report for the Black Pine Oxide Gold Property in southeastern Idaho, USA.



The NI 43-101 Technical Report is entitled "Technical Report on the Updated Mineral Resource Estimate at the Black Pine Gold Project, Cassia and Oneida Counties, Idaho, USA", effective January 21, 2023, and signed March 10, 2023 (the "Technical Report"). The Technical Report was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects by Ryan Rodney, CPG, of SLR International Corporation of Denver, Colorado; Gary L. Simmons of GL Simmons Consulting LLC of Larkspur, Colorado, both independent Qualified Persons under National Instrument 43-101; and Moira Smith, Ph.D., P.Geo., of Liberty Gold Corp.

The Technical Report is available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and will also be available on the Company's website at libertygold.ca.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Peter Shabestari, P.Geo., Vice-President Exploration, Liberty Gold, is the Company's designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and validated that the information contained in the release is accurate.

ABOUT BLACK PINE

Black Pine is located in the northern Great Basin, immediately adjacent to the Utah/Idaho border. It is a Carlin-style gold system, similar in many ways to the prolific deposits located along Nevada's Carlin trend. Like Newmont's Long Canyon deposit, Black Pine represents a growing number of Carlin-style gold systems located off the main Carlin and Cortez trends in underexplored parts of the Great Basin. The historic Black Pine Mine operated from 1992 to 1997, during a period of historically low gold prices, with 435,000 ounces of gold produced from five composite, shallow pits, at an average grade of 0.63 grams per tonne gold.

A virtual site tour and 3D model of Black Pine property, including details about the geology and mineralization, is available on the Company's website: libertygold.ca

ABOUT LIBERTY GOLD

Liberty Gold is focused on exploring for and developing open pit oxide deposits in the Great Basin of the United States, home to large-scale gold projects that are ideal for open-pit mining. This region is one of the most prolific gold-producing regions in the world and stretches across Nevada and into Idaho and Utah. We know the Great Basin and are driven to discover and advance big gold deposits that can be mined profitably in open-pit scenarios.

