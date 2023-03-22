Atco Mining's Gravity Survey Ongoing Interpretation Supports Salt Dome Structures - Final Results Imminent

Vancouver, March 22, 2023 - Atco Mining Inc. (the "Company" or "Atco") (CSE:ATCM) (Frankfurt:QP9) is pleased to announce that it expects to receive final interpreted results from its recently completed airborne gravity survey shortly. Preliminary data from the airborne gravity survey recently conducted on its 100%-owned salt projects, located within the St. George's Bay Basin in southwestern Newfoundland, revealed that three high-priority oval-shaped gravity anomaly targets are present on the Company's tenures. The geometry of the gravity-low features suggests the presence of underground salt dome structures. The detailed interpretation work has been on-going during the last several weeks and the Company expects receipt of the final interpreted survey data from the contractor in the coming weeks.

Neil McCallum, Director of Atco Mining states: "I am very happy with the data that we've received thus far from the survey. The fact that the preliminary results confirmed the presence of three salt dome structures on our projects is a very positive fact and takes us one step closer towards growing Atco into one of the leaders in the hydrogen storage space."

The geophysical program was completed approximately two months ago (see news release dated January 25th, 2023) utilizing the Falcon® Plus airborne gravity gradiometer ("AGG") and magnetics completed by Xcalibur Multiphysics of Mississauga, Ontario. Falcon® is the world's only purpose-built AGG system, designed to isolate aircraft motion noise. The Survey was managed and will be interpreted by GroundTruth Exploration ("GroundTruth") of Dawson City, Yukon.

