EQS-News: EcoGraf Limited: SungEel Hitech Recycled Anode Material Performance

Lithium-ion battery cell performance support the recycling of production anode

Diversified battery anode materials company EcoGraf Ltd. (EcoGraf or the Company) (ASX: EGR; FSE: FMK; OTCQX: ECGFF) is pleased to announce the results of the electrochemical performance of its EcoGraf™ HFfree purification of a lithium-ion anode cell production scrap sample from SungEel Hitech Co. Ltd (SungEel) (KOSDAQ: 365340)

The electrochemical result is a positive achievement, and the testing supports that the electrochemical performance of the EcoGraf HFfree™ recovered graphite at 99.98% carbon matches that of the brand-new commercial natural anode graphite which is similar to the recently announced results achieved by the German Research Institute (refer announcement 14 June 2022).

The anode recycled material performance was evaluated in a 2032-coin cell with the reversible capacity reporting 361.1 mAh/g achieved at the 3rd cycle.

SungEel is one of the largest lithium-ion battery recycling groups in Asia and listed on the KOSDAQ exchange in July 2022. SungEel have recently announced partnership with SK Innovation and expansion of plants in the US and Europe (refer www.sungeelht.com).

EcoGraf is supporting SungEel to include a tailored EcoGraf HFfree anode recycling process in their proposed new South Korean and European recycling plants to support SungEel ecofriendly process and provide a total recycling solution for lithium-ion batteries.

A recent independent ISO Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) that assesses projected environmental impacts has demonstrated EcoGraf HFfree anode recycling of lithium-ion battery anodes provides a significant environmental benefit. A key requirement for global battery and electric vehicle manufacturers (refer announcement 21 October 2022), with an almost zero or "CO 2 free" footprint when compared to synthetic graphite which is currently the major anode component.

These results, together with further testwork will contribute towards a decision for the joint development of an anode recycling pilot plant which early-stage engineering has been completed (refer announcement 16 August 2021).

The opportunity also exists to support the uptake of anode recycled material in the lithium-ion battery through blending the material with EcoGraf's high purity Epanko battery anode material. Blending Epanko graphite into the anode recycling market is significant opportunity to enhance the value proposition of its vertically integrated battery anode materials.

The production anode scrap material is from a leading Korean lithium-ion battery cell manufacture. SungEel expects this material to increase significantly with the adoption of EV's.