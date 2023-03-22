Summa Silver to Present at the Kinvestor Green Future 2023 Virtual Investor Conference

Vancouver, March 22, 2023 - Summa Silver Corp. (TSXV: SSVR) (OTCQX: SSVRF) (FSE: 48X) ("Summa" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it will be presenting at the Kinvestor Green Future Virtual Investor Conference March 28, 2023 at 8:30 am PST (11:30 am EST).

Galen McNamara, CEO of Summa Silver, is scheduled to present at 8:30 am PT and will be available for a short Q&A session after the presentation. More details below.

Hosted by Gwen Preston and Peter Krauth, co-authors of Evergreen Investing, KGF23 brings together world class companies critical to the green energy transition, in addition to select ESG stories. This premier virtual conference is free and open to institutional and retail investors alike.

Register to hear from key executives as they discuss their companies and consider what it means to invest in a green future.

Date: March 28, 2023

Presentation Time: 8:30 am PST / 11:30 am EST

Presenter: Galen McNamara, CEO

Register now at https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/5516739932711/WN_TEaDseneQsm9I7ZW_mdJmw

About Summa Silver Corp

Summa Silver Corp. is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company. The Company owns a 100% interest in the Hughes project located in central Nevada and has an option to earn 100% interest in the Mogollon project located in southwestern New Mexico. The Hughes project is host to the high-grade past-producing Belmont Mine, one of the most prolific silver producers in the United States between 1903 and 1929. The mine has remained inactive since commercial production ceased in 1929 due to heavily depressed metal prices and little to no modern exploration work has ever been completed.

About Kinvestor Virtual Conferences

At Kinvestor, we create powerful opportunities for investors to connect with both established and up-and-coming public companies in the mining, technology, and energy sectors on a free to join virtual platform. Kinvestor Virtual Conferences are powered by Kin Communications Inc., a full-service investor relations agency with over 14 years of experience across multiple industries. Our goal is to foster long-term relationships with investors, thought leaders and the media. Our investor relations services include strategy, messaging, investor outreach, digital marketing, content creation, and more. For more information visit https://kinvestor.net/.

