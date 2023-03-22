Ceylon Graphite Hires New Chief Mining Manager to Initiate Commercial Production

Vancouver, March 22, 2023 - Ceylon Graphite Corp. ("Ceylon Graphite") (TSX-V: CYL) (OTC: CYLYF) (FSE: CCY) is pleased to announce the hiring of Klaus Leiders as Chief Mining Manager. Klaus is a leading mining and mineral processing engineer and has an extensive track record of leading narrow vein and bulk ore underground and surface operations in Sri Lanka, Morocco, Tanzania, USA, Germany, Russia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Kyrgyzstan, North Korea (DPRK), China, Romania, Guyana and Dominican Republic. His experience includes graphite, gold, lead/zinc, vanadinite, hard rock, coal, lignite, and industrial minerals: talc, dolomite, limestone.



Ceylon Graphite CEO, Sasha Jacob stated, "Klaus' experience is a great complement to Ceylon Graphite's resources and will be very valuable as commercial production commences in the near term and the company seeks to expand production volume rapidly. His experience in engineering and constructing a graphite processing and upgrading plant will also be very beneficial as the company advances its end-product options."

Klaus has extensive experience in Sri Lankan graphite having led the exploration, development and production of a narrow vein graphite underground mine in Melsiripura, Sri Lanka. Among his achievements he was able to increase production from 15 to 180 tonnes per month through process changes and without additional capital deployment. He was also responsible for establishing safe work conditions, built a reliable and performing work force, optimized the graphite benefication-process, transformed a batch plant into a continuously operating plant, organized a functioning Quality Control Laboratory & procedures, established export procedures and managed human resources and work safety training.

Ceylon has previously announced agreements and licensing renewals as well as new corporate leadership which allow it to recommence focus on achieving production. The first accumulation of graphite at quantity for commercial sale is expected in Q2 of 2023.

About Ceylon Graphite Corp.

Ceylon Graphite is a public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, that is in the business of mining for graphite, and developing and commercializing innovative graphene and graphite applications and products. Graphite mined in Sri Lanka is known to be some of the highest grade in the world and has been confirmed to be suitable to be easily upgradable for a range of applications including the high-growth electric vehicle and battery storage markets as well as construction, healthcare and paints and coatings sectors. The Government of Sri Lanka has granted Ceylon Graphite's indirectly owned subsidiary Sarcon Development (Pvt) Ltd. an IML Category A license for its K1 mine and exploration rights in a land package of over 120km². These exploration grids (each one square kilometer in area) cover areas of historic graphite production from the early twentieth century and represent a majority of the known graphite occurrences in Sri Lanka.

