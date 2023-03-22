Northern Graphite Announces Senior Management Appointments

Ottawa, March 22, 2023 - Northern Graphite Corp. (TSXV: NGC) (OTCQB: NGPHF) (FSE: 0NG) (XSTU: 0NG) (the "Company" or "Northern") is pleased to announce senior management appointments that will enhance the Company's global team as it executes on its goal of becoming a world leader in the production of natural graphite and upgrading it into value added products critical to the green economy. Ms. Kirsty Liddicoat has been appointed Chief Operating Officer ("COO") of the Company. She brings more than 18 years of global mining experience to the team. Mr. Dave Marsh, who has more than 40 years of global experience, has been named Chief Technical Officer ("CTO").

Kirsty Liddicoat is a mine geologist with a Masters in Business, Implementation Management and a Masters in Mining Engineering, Mining Geomechanics. Kirsty was most recently the General Manager of Red Lake Operations for Evolution Mining in northwestern Ontario. She was previously the General Manager, Geoservices and Mine Planning for Suncor Energy and held management positions with BHP Coal, Copperchem Limited and Focus Minerals. Kirsty started her career in Australia with Rio Tinto, has experience in South America and immigrated to Canada in 2019; she will be based in Montreal. She is a member of the 100 Global Inspirational Women in Mining in the inaugural 2013 list, and the 2018 recipient of the Chief Executive Women scholarship to INSEAD.





Dave Marsh, who joined Northern Graphite in 2022, has 40 years of combined experience managing the process engineering divisions of international consulting and operating companies. He has led mining projects from the scoping level through to feasibility, construction and operations. He has extensive experience with operations in southern Africa, including Namibia. As CTO, Dave will lead the Company's global Technical Operations.

Hugues Jacquemin CEO of Northern Graphite commented: "We are delighted to welcome Kirsty to our team, she brings a wealth of mining experience as we embark on our own mine development in Ontario, Quebec and Namibia. She will be a key contributor supporting our transformation into become the world's leading graphite mining and processing company."

About Northern Graphite

Northern is a Canadian, TSXV listed company that is focused on becoming a world leader in producing natural graphite and upgrading it into high value products critical to the green economy including anode material for lithium ion batteries/EVs, fuel cells and graphene, as well as advanced industrial technologies.

Northern is the only significant graphite producing company in North America and will become the third largest outside of China when its Namibian operations come back online in 2024. The Company also has two large scale development projects, Bissett Creek in Ontario and Okanjande in Namibia, that will be a source of continued production growth in the future. All projects have "battery quality" graphite and are located close to infrastructure in politically stable countries.

