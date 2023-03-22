MAX Power Adds Max and Receives DTC Eligibility

VANCOUVER, March 22, 2023 - MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF) ("MAX Power" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares have been made eligible for book-entry delivery and depository services of the Depository Trust Company (DTC) to facilitate electronic settlement of transfers of its common shares in the United States.

DTC eligibility simplifies the process of trading and can enhance liquidity of MAX Power's shares in the United States. The Company's shares are quoted on the OTC Pink markets under the ticker symbol "MAXXF". This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers, enabling the stock to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms by coming into compliance with their requirements.

Mr. Rav Mlait, Max Power CEO, commented: "As an emerging North American focused lithium company, we very much look forward to reaching out to American investors as our story unfolds. DTC eligibility will assist greatly in that endeavor."

MAX Power's shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "MAXX".

Consulting Agreement With Max Domi

MAX Power is also pleased to report that it has entered into a consulting agreement effective December 5, 2022 with Mr. Max Domi (the "Consulting Agreement"). As consideration for his services, the Company has agreed to pay Mr. Domi a 6-month retainer totalling $25,000. The Consulting Agreement with Mr. Domi is aimed at increasing awareness of the Company through in-person events, participation in digital content and other media, and to broaden the Company's reach within the investment community. No securities of the Company have been paid in connection with this agreement.

About MAX Power

MAX Power is a dynamic exploration stage resource company targeting domestic lithium resources to advance North America's renewable energy prospects.

