Archer Exploration Announces Appointment of Sherry Roberge as Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, March 22, 2023 - Archer Exploration Corp. (CSE: RCHR) (the "Company" or "Archer Exploration") is pleased to announce the appointment of Sherry Roberge as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary. Ms. Roberge replaces Dilshan Anthony, who has stepped down from the position to pursue other interests. In addition, Wes Short has been promoted to Vice President, Corporate Development and will relinquish his duties as Corporate Secretary.

Tom Meyer, President and CEO, commented: "I am delighted to welcome Sherry to the Archer Exploration team. Sherry brings with her considerable operational and financial expertise along with significant mining industry experience to the position. We look forward to her playing an integral role in the growth of our Company as we advance exploration efforts at Grasset and create value for our shareholders and stakeholders."

"Wes Short has been a pivotal player and instrumental team member since Archer's inception and we look forward to him expanding his role as Vice President, Corporate Development. On behalf of the Board, I would like to extend our gratitude to Dilshan for his many contributions to our growth thus far."

Sherry Roberge

Ms. Roberge, CPA CA, is an accomplished financial professional and business leader with more than 15 years experience in the mining sector. She has extensive experience in public company management with international operations including corporate governance, regulatory compliance, corporate finance and financial reporting, investor relations and marketing, public company financing, and merger transactions as well as oversight of information technology systems, taxation, and human resources.

She is a member of the Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Royal Roads University and a Master of Professional Accounting from the University of Saskatchewan.

Wes Short

Mr. Short has worked in the natural resources sector for the past 8 years and began his career as a founding member of the IsoEnergy team as Manager of Corporate Affairs before his departure in 2021. Mr. Short previously held the role of Corporate Secretary with NxGold from 2018 until 2020 and was a founding team member of its successor, Consolidated Uranium, from its inception until 2021. Mr. Short is a co-founder and Director of uranium explorer Cosa Resources Corp.

Mr. Short holds a Bachelor of Commerce in Finance from the University of Northern British Columbia.

Stock Option Grant

In connection with Ms. Roberge's appointment as CFO and Corporate Secretary, she has been granted 100,000 stock options pursuant to the Company's Equity Compensation Plan. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.38 for a period of five years from the date of grant and vest in three equal annual instalments, commencing on the grant date.

About Archer

Archer Exploration is a Canadian Ni-Cu-Co-PGE focused exploration and development company with an extensive portfolio of assets in Quebec and Ontario, Canada. The Company's flagship asset is the Grasset Project, located within the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, with an Indicated Resource of 5.5Mt @ 1.53% NiEq. In addition, the Company holds a strategically significant portfolio of 37 properties and over 300 km2 in the world-class mining district of Sudbury, Ontario.

The Company's growth strategy is focused on the exploration and development of its nickel sulphide properties within its portfolio, as well as other battery metal assets it may acquire that fit its strategic criteria. Archer's vision is to be a responsible nickel sulphide developer in stable pro-mining jurisdictions. Archer is committed to socially responsible exploration and development, working safely, ethically, and with integrity.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that Archer expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the anticipated cost of planned exploration activities, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment and supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct Archer's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by Archer in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, among others: risks associated with the conduct of the Company's mining activities; regulatory, consent or permitting delays; risks relating to reliance on the Company's management team and outside contractors; risks relating to project financing and equity issuances; risks and unknowns inherent in all mining projects; laws and regulations governing the environment, health and safety; the ability of the communities in which the Company operates to manage and cope with the implications of COVID-19; the economic and financial implications of COVID-19 to the Company; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities; employee relations, labour unrest or unavailability; the Company's interactions with surrounding communities; the Company's ability to successfully integrate acquired assets; the speculative nature of exploration and development; stock market volatility; conflicts of interest among certain directors and officers; lack of liquidity for shareholders of the Company; litigation risk; the ongoing military conflict in Ukraine; general economic factors (including inflationary pressure); the price of commodities; and the factors identified under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's public disclosure documents.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of Archer as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. Archer does not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

SOURCE Archer Exploration Corp.