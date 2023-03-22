Fairchild Announces Intention to Apply for Listing on the CSE and to Delist from the TSXV

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Vancouver, March 22, 2023 - - Fairchild Gold Corp. ("Fairchild" or the "Company") (TSXV:FAIR) announces that the Company has applied to list its common shares (the "Common Shares") on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") and intends to apply to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") to delist its Common Shares.

The Company believes listing the Common Shares on the CSE will deliver additional value to the shareholders as a result of the Company being subject to reduced filing fees, lower compliance and legal costs and other fees. The Company will also have increased flexibility to expand in multiple areas of operation. Completion of the listing of the Common Shares on the CSE is subject to the Company's application to delist being accepted by the TSXV, and acceptance of the Company's application to list by the CSE.

About Fairchild Gold Corp.

Fairchild is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Canada. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base - 2 - LC301738-1 metal properties of merit and to conduct its exploration program on the Fairchild Lake Property. The Fairchild Lake Property consists of 25 single cell and multi cell claims (108 cells) covering an area of 2,224 hectares, located approximately 250 kilometers northwest of the city of Thunder Bay in the Patricia Mining Division, Ontario.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Robert Rosner

Director and Chief Financial Officer

Fairchild Gold Corp.

rrosner@fairchildgold.com

(866) 497-0284

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information contained in this news release constitutes "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward- looking information"). Without limiting the foregoing, such forward-looking information includes statements regarding the process and completion of the Offering, the use of proceeds of the Offering and any statements regarding the Company's business plans, expectations and objectives. In this news release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate" and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or the Company management's good faith belief with respect to future events and is subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. For additional information with respect to these and other factors and assumptions underlying the forward-looking information made in this news release, see the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis and financial statements and other documents filed by the Company with the Canadian securities commissions and the discussion of risk factors set out therein. Such documents are available at www.sedar.com under the Company's profile and on the Company's website, https://fairchildgold.com/. The forward-looking information set forth herein reflects the Company's expectations as at the date of this news release and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any News Release Announcing Offering intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.