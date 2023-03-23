Oberon Uranium Provides Update on its First-Phase Exploration Program on Element 92 Project in Athabasca, Saskatchewan

Vancouver, March 23, 2023 - Oberon Uranium Corp. (the "Company") (CSE:OBRN) is pleased to provide an update on its first-phase exploration program on the Element 92 project, situated on the southern margin of the Athabasca basin. This first-phase program commenced with compilation of all available geophysical and geological work on the property, with the goal of refining an exploration model to test highest-priority structures. Coincident with the compilation of data, Oberon plans to have a summary report of multispectral analysis of data from the European Space Sentinal2 satellite's MSI (multispectral instrument) sensor with a spatial resolution of 10 metres and six bands in the edge infrared and shortwave range by summer. This report will allow us to better focus in on certain high priority areas on the project, prior to any field season.

As stated in January and after the report is completed, Oberon also plans to initiate a ground gravity survey to further define and prioritize structures interpreted from the geological and geophysical data. Oberon anticipates the first-phase program will be completed after snow melt in the summer of 2023. This timing will allow field mapping and boulder sampling after snow melt, and with favourable results, the potential drill testing of the most promising targets identified by late summer or fall of 2023.

The Company would also like to welcome Rachit "Shaun" Saini to the Board of Directors. Shaun has over 7 years of experience helping businesses scale their operations to improve customer satisfaction and drive revenue growth. His expertise lies in creating innovative solutions that address complex business challenges and has a proven track record of delivering measurable results. Shaun has also successfully raised significant capital for various start-up ventures.

Lawrence Hay, president of Oberon Uranium, states "As we eagerly await results on the first-phase exploration of our Element 92 project, we are very excited to welcome Shaun to the board, as we believe he will make a great addition to the team moving forward."

About the Company

Oberon Uranium Corp. is a mineral exploration company with an option to acquire a 100% interest in the past producing Lucky Boy Property located in Arizona, USA. Oberon also has a 100% interest in the Element 92 Property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

