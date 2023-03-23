Fokus Releases An Initial Mineral Resource Estimate On Galloway Gold Project

TSX.V: FKM OTCQB: FKMCF FRANKFURT: F7E1

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, March 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Fokus Mining Corp. ("Fokus" or the "Company") (TSXV: FKM) (OTCQB: FKMCF) (FSE: F7E1) is pleased to announce an initial mineral resource estimate (MRE) prepared by the independent firm InnovExplo Inc. This MRE have been classified in accordance with CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (CIM, 2014) and follows the CIM Estimation of Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves Best Practice Guidelines (CIM, 2019).

The initial MRE is based on recent exploration and drilling programs, mineralization modelling and metallurgical testing from the Moriss, Hendrick and GP gold deposits (Figure 1). It was prepared by InnovExplo and effective as of March 21, 2023, all in the Inferred Mineral Resource category.

Over 40,000 metres of diamond drilling has been completed in the last two years. The Company now plans to prioritize infill drilling and testing potential lateral extensions and will continue to drill the recently discovered RB mineralized zone in the near term.

Galloway Gold Project Inferred Mineral Resource (at 0.9 g/t Au cut-off) Zones Tonnes Grade Ounces (t) (g/t Au) (oz Troy Au) Hendrick Zone 37,989,000 1.06 1,290,000 GP Zone 1,445,000 0.98 45,600 RB Zone 1,161,000 0.96 35,900 Hurd Zone 87,000 1.00 2,800 Moriss Zone 514,000 2.74 45,300 Total Inferred 41,195,000 1.07 1,419,600

Notes to the 2023 MRE

The effective date of the 2023 MRE is March 21, 2023. The independent and qualified persons (as defined by NI 43-101) for the 2023 MRE are Olivier Vadnais-Leblanc, P.Geo., Marc R. Beauvais, P.Eng. from InnovExplo Inc, and David Le Tourneux, P.Eng., from Soutex. The mineral resource estimate conforms to the CIM Definition Standards (2014) and follows the CIM MRMR Best Practice Guidelines (2019). These mineral resources are not mineral reserves, because they do not have demonstrated economic viability. The results are presented undiluted and are considered to have reasonable prospects of economic viability. The estimate encompasses 5 mineralized zones. Hendrick, GP, RB and HURD are made only of 1 3D porphyry type solid each and Morris has 25 smaller vein type 3D solids. No capping was applied on Hendrick, GP, RB and HURD (porphyry type). 5 m composites were calculated within the zones using the grade of the adjacent material when assayed or a value of zero when not assayed. For Moriss (veins part of the deposit), composite length was set at 1m. High-grade capping supported by statistical analysis was done on compositing and was set to 20 g/t Au on Moriss. The estimate was completed using a sub-block model in Surpac. A 20m x 20m x 20m parent block size was used for Hendrick, GP, RB and HURD. Parent block size for Morris is 3m x 3m x3m. Grade interpolation was obtained by Inverse Distance Squared (ID2) using hard boundaries. A density value of 2.78 g/cm3 was assigned to all mineralized zones. Mineral resource estimate is all classified as Inferred. The Inferred category is defined with a minimum of two (2) drill holes within the areas where the drill spacing is respectively less than 125 m for GP, RB and HURD, 400 m for Hendrick and 80 m for Moriss. Data must show reasonable geological and grade continuity. The 2023 MRE is locally constrained within Deswik Stope Optimizer shapes using a minimal mining width of 25 m for a potential bulk underground mining scenario (potential block of 25m X 25m X 25m). It is reported at a rounded cut-off grade of 0.90 g/t Au using the bulk mining method. The cut-off grades were calculated using the following parameters: mining cost = C$35/t; processing cost = C$17.82/t; G&A = C$7.00/t; refining costs = C$5.00/oz; selling costs = C$5.00/oz; gold price = US$1,750.00/oz; USD: CAD exchange rate = 1.31; and mill recovery = 90.3%. The cut-off grades should be re-evaluated in light of future prevailing market conditions (metal prices, exchange rates, mining costs etc.). The number of metric tonnes was rounded to the nearest thousand, following the recommendations in NI 43-101 and any discrepancies in the totals are due to rounding effects. The metal contents are presented in troy ounces (tonnes x grade / 31.10348) rounded to the nearest hundred. Numbers may not add up due to rounding. The independent and qualified persons for the 2023 MRE are not aware of any known environmental, permitting, legal, political, title-related, taxation, socio-political, or marketing issues that could materially affect the Mineral Resource Estimate.

A sensitivity analysis was performed on the MRE to assess the variability to gold prices and found that the MRE has upside potential to higher gold prices while retaining over a million ounces at lower gold prices.

Inferred Resources Gold Price (US$) Cut-Off grade Tonnes (t) Grade (g/t Au) Ounces (Oz Troy Au) 1,960 0.80 57,546,000 0.97 1,788,100 1,850 0.85 50,411,000 1.00 1,632,500 1,750 0.90 41,195,000 1.07 1,419,600 1,660 0.95 36,410,000 1.10 1,283,400 1,575 1.00 30,595,000 1.15 1,128,400

Jean Rainville, President and CEO, stated: "We are delighted to cross this initial milestone and demonstrate the potential for a multi-million once resource on the western portion of the Galloway property. While this MRE was completed with underground mining assumptions, there exist areas of gold mineralization on GP, RB and the Hurd sector that may have open pit potential. (Hurd is located north-east of RB). Hence, although timing is uncertain, a revisited MRE is in the cards as we now have a better understanding of the three mineralized zones included in the MRE where more drilling is required: 1) to get a better handle on the gold grade to find out if infill drilling can support an increase in the MRE; and 2) to examine the potential for lateral extensions and depth potential on those same mineralized zones (Figure 2). As well, other areas such as the RB zone have only received limited work to date but our planned exploration program aims to leverage all the information we now have for maximum impact on continuing to advance the Galloway project".

On a different note, regarding Galloway property, the Company now expects to be able to release the results of the four holes drilled on the RB Zone in January shortly and will be able to provide more details on this recently discovered mineralized sector. Fokus is also reviewing the results of the analysis of the geological study prepared by ALS-Goldspot on the entire Galloway property.

QUALIFIED PERSONS STATEMENT

THE MRE was prepared by Olivier Vadnais-Leblanc, P. Geo. and Marc R. Beauvais, P.Eng. from InnovExplo Inc, and David Le Tourneux, P.Eng., from Soutex. Mr. Vadnais-Leblanc, Beauvais and Le Tourneux have reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release as it relates to the MRE.

Gilles Laverdiere, Director of the Company, P.Geo and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 has also reviewed and approved the press release for Fokus.

About Fokus

Fokus Mining Corp. is a mineral resource company actively acquiring and exploring precious metal deposits located in the province of Québec, Canada. In implementing this major undertaking within the Canadian mining industry, we are determined to unlock the secret of the Galloway gold project.

The Galloway property covers an area of 2865.54 hectares and is located just north of the Cadillac-Larder Lake deformation which extends laterally for more than 100 kilometres. Numerous gold deposits are related to that structure and its subsidiaries. The current work focuses on a small western portion of the mineral claims where several mineral occurrences have been identified. For more information, visit our website: fokusmining.com.

