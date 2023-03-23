Alianza Minerals Sells Project Data for the La Estrella Property, Peru

Vancouver, March 23, 2023 - Alianza Minerals Ltd. ("Alianza") (TSX-V:ANZ) (OTC:TARSF) is pleased to announce that it has sold project data associated with the La Estrella Project in Peru to Highlander Silver Corp. ("Highlander").

Under the terms of the data purchase agreement, Alianza has sold the La Estrella project data base including diamond drill core, assay results and laboratory certificates to Highlander in consideration for the payment of CAD$15,000 and the issuance of 75,000 common shares of Highlander.

"It is nice for Alianza to be able to realize value for the La Estrella project data base, and we are happy to be able to aid Highlander in their exploration efforts at La Estrella by providing them with this data. We wish them luck in the upcoming exploration season." stated Jason Weber, President and CEO of Alianza.

Alianza continues to hold a 1.08% Net Smelter Royalty on the Pucarana project adjoining the Orcopampa (Chipmo) Gold Mine in Central Peru. Compania de Minas Buenaventura has produced over 4.8 million ounces of gold at this operation since production started in 1967. Current development is trending towards Pucarana, and management believes that mineralization may continue onto the Pucarana property.

About Alianza Minerals Ltd.

Alianza employs a discovery-focused business model of joint venture funding and self-funded projects to maximize opportunity for exploration success. The Company's primary asset is the Haldane silver project and also currently has gold, silver and base metal projects in Yukon Territory, Colorado, Nevada and Peru. Alianza has one project (Tim, Yukon Territory) optioned out to Coeur Mining, Inc. and one optioned to Allied Copper within an alliance with Cloudbreak Discovery PLC. Alianza is actively seeking partners on other projects. Alianza also holds certain royalties on projects in North and South America.

Alianza is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ANZ" and trades on the OTCQB market in the US under the symbol "TARSF".

Mr. Jason Weber, P.Geo., President and CEO of Alianza Minerals Ltd. is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Weber supervised the preparation of the technical information contained in this release.

