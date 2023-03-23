Libero Copper Establishes At-the-market Equity Program

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, March 23, 2023 - Libero Copper & Gold Corp. (TSXV: LBC) (OTCQB: LBCMF) (DE: 29H) ("Libero Copper") is pleased to announce that it has established an at-the-market equity program (the "ATM Program"). The ATM Program allows Libero Copper to issue and sell, at its discretion, up to $5,000,000 of common shares in the capital of Libero Copper ("Common Shares") to the public from time to time through Independent Trading Group (ITG) Inc. (the "Agent"), as sole agent, at the prevailing market price when issued, directly on the TSX Venture Exchange or any other recognized marketplace upon which the Common Shares are listed or quoted or where the Common Shares are traded in Canada. Libero Copper intends to use the net proceeds from any sales of Common Shares under the ATM Program for exploration of its Mocoa Project located in Putumayo, Colombia, exploration of its Esperanza Project located in San Juan, Argentina, and for general corporate purposes.

Distribution of Common Shares under the ATM Program will be made pursuant to the terms of an equity distribution agreement (the "Equity Distribution Agreement") dated March 22, 2023 entered into between Libero Copper and the Agent.

The ATM Program will be effective until the earlier of the issuance and sale of all of the Common Shares issuable pursuant to the ATM Program and the date on which the receipt issued for Libero Copper's base shelf prospectus dated February 23, 2022 (the "Base Shelf Prospectus") ceases to be effective in accordance with Canadian Securities laws, unless terminated prior to such date by Libero Copper or the Agent. As Common Shares sold in the ATM Program will be issued and sold at the prevailing market price at the time of the sale, prices may vary among purchasers during the period of distribution.

The offering under the ATM Program will be made pursuant to a prospectus supplement dated March 22, 2023 (the "Prospectus Supplement") to the Base Shelf Prospectus, which has been filed with the applicable securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories in Canada. The Equity Distribution Agreement, the Prospectus Supplement and the Base Shelf Prospectus may be obtained on request, without charge, from the Corporate Secretary of Libero Copper at Suite 905 - 1111 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6E 2J3 (Telephone +1 778 372 2553) and are available on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") website at www.sedar.com.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States, or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or under any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered, sold, directly or indirectly, or delivered within the "United States" or to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the "United States" or "U.S. persons" (as such terms are defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) except in certain transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and all applicable U.S. state securities laws.

About Libero Copper

Libero Copper is unlocking the value of a collection of porphyry copper deposits throughout the Americas in prolific and stable jurisdictions. The portfolio includes the Mocoa deposit in Putumayo, Colombia; Esperanza in San Juan, Argentina; and Big Red and Big Bulk in the Golden Triangle, BC, Canada. These assets are being advanced by a highly disciplined and seasoned professional team with successful track records of discovery, resource development, and permitting in the Americas.

Forward-looking information and statements

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "potential", "we believe", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Libero Copper to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including: information concerning the expected sale of Common Shares under the ATM Program, the price, volume and timing of the sale and distribution of Common Shares under the ATM Program, the anticipated use of proceeds of any offering under the ATM Program, and anticipated benefits and impacts of the ATM Program. Forward-looking statements are based on Libero Copper's current beliefs and assumptions as to the outcome and timing of future events, including, but not limited to, that Libero Copper makes sales of Common Shares under the ATM Program, that the proceeds of any offering conducted under the ATM Program will be deployed as anticipated, and the anticipated benefits and impacts of the ATM Program being realized. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance and opportunities to differ materially from those implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include, among other things: the ability of Libero Copper to successfully close a financing, including the ATM Program, the price, volume and timing of sale of Common Shares under the ATM Program not being determinable at this time, the anticipated use of proceeds from any offering made under Libero Copper's Base Prospectus and any offerings to be conducted thereunder including the ATM Program, and the benefits and impacts of the ATM Program not being as anticipated. Although management of Libero Copper have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Libero Copper will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

