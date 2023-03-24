TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, March 23, 2023 -

CANADIAN NET REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("NET.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: March 23, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distributions:

Distribution per Unit: $0.02875

Payable Date: April 28, 2023; May 31, 2023 and June 30, 2023

Record Date: April 14, 2023; May 15, 2023 and June 15, 2023

Ex-distribution Date: April 13, 2023; May 12, 2023 and June 14, 2023 respectively.

________________________________________

FIELD TRIP HEALTH & WELLNESS LTD. ("FTHW.H")

[formerly Field Trip Health & Wellness Ltd. ("FTHW")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Suspend

BULLETIN DATE: March 23, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to Field Trip Health & Wellness Ltd. (the "Company") press release dated March 22, 2023, in accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Monday, March 27, 2023, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of March 27, 2023, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from FTHW to FTHW.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated March 22, 2023, effective at the opening, Monday, March 27, 2023 trading in the shares of the Company will be suspended, the Company having failed to maintain Exchange Requirements.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

St Charles Resources Inc. ("SCRS")

[formerly St Charles Resources Inc. ("SCRS.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 23, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing St. Charles Resources Inc.'s (the "Company") Qualifying Transaction ("QT") described in its Filing Statement dated February 23, 2023. As a result, at the opening on Monday, March 27, 2023, the listed issuer will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The QT includes the following:

On March 20, 2023, the Company and Eastern Resources OOD ("Eastern Resources") completed the arm's length business combination, pursuant to which the Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Eastern Resources and has issued 33,333,300 common shares of the resulting issuer ("Resulting Issuer").

As a result of the QT, 9,523,800 Resulting Issuer common shares are escrowed pursuant to the Exchange Tier 2 Surplus Escrow Agreement, 19,047,600 Resulting Issuer common shares are escrowed pursuant to the Exchange Tier 2 Value Escrow Agreement and 7,360,000 Resulting Issuer common shares are subject to the CPC escrow agreement.

The Resulting Issuer is classified as a "Mining & Resources" Issuer (NAICS Number: 21222).

For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated February 23, 2023, available on SEDAR and the press release dated September 8, 2022 and February 1, 2023.

Resume Trading

Further to TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated September 2, 2022, trading in the securities of the Resulting Issuer will resume at the opening on March 27, 2023.

Effective at the opening March 27, 2023, the trading symbol for the Company will change from "SCRS.P" to "SCRS".

Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which

60,693,300 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 35,931,400 common shares Transfer Agent: TSX Trust company Trading Symbol: SCRS CUSIP Number: 851932103 (no change)

Company Contact: Sean Hasson, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Company Address: Tsar Osvoboditel 29, Et. 6, Sofia, 1000, Bulgaria

Company Phone Number: +359 2 989 2361

Company Email Address: easternresources.bg@gmail.com

________________________________________

23/03/23 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

ADRABBIT LIMITED ("RABI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 23, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:46 a.m. PST, March 23, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ADRABBIT LIMITED ("RABI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 23, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, March 23, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ALIANZA MINERALS LTD. ("ANZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: March 23, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated March 20, 2023, with respect to the Company's completion of the Warrant Incentive Programs, the number of warrant holders that exercised their original warrants were two placees, not one placee, for a total of 439,300 common shares and 439,300 incentive warrants issued.

________________________________________

BLOCKMATE VENTURES INC. ("MATE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 23, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 17, 2022:

Number of Shares: 18,065,337 shares Purchase Price: $0.05 per share Warrants: 18,065,337 share purchase warrants to purchase 18,065,337 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.075 for a three-year period Number of Placees: 15 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A





Finder's Fee: N/A

The Company issued news releases on November 17, 2022 and January 9, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

CAREBOOK TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("CRBK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 23, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 27, 2023:

Number of Shares: 12,500,000 shares Purchase Price: $0.10 per share Warrants: 187,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 187,500 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two-year period Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 12,500,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A

Finder's Fee: N/A

The Company issued a news release on March 8, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

GLOBALBLOCK DIGITAL ASSET TRADING LIMITED ("BLOK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 23, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:47 a.m. PST, March 23, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. ("JEV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 23, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 7, 2023:

Number of Shares: 8,662,745 shares Purchase Price: $0.26 per share Warrants: 8,662,745 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,662,745 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.50 for a two-year period Number of Placees: 29 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 2,064,769 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 2 204,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $14,842.10 N/A 57,085 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.50 for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on March 22, 2023, confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

LIBERO COPPER & GOLD CORPORATION ("LBC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 23, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:17 a.m. PST, March 23, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

Mantaro Precious Metals Corp. ("MNTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 23, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 13, 2023:

Number of Shares: 7,307,400 shares Purchase Price: $0.05 per share Warrants: 7,307,400 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,307,400 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a one-year period Number of Placees: 14 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation: Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 500,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $3,000 N/A 70,000

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.05 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on March 17, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

MONGOLIA GROWTH GROUP LTD. ("YAK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: March 23, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated March 16, 2023, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 1,900,000 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period of March 27, 2023 to March 26, 2024. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by M Partners Inc. on behalf of the Company.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 23, 2023.

________________________________________

NG Energy International Corp. ("GASX") ("GASX.DB") ("GASX.WT.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 23, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:24 a.m. PST, March 23, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NG Energy International Corp. ("GASX") ("GASX.DB") ("GASX.WT.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 23, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:30 a.m. PST, March 23, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NORTH ARROW MINERALS INC. ("NAR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 23, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation of a Purchase and Sale Agreement (the "Agreement") dated February 23, 2023, between the arm's length party (the "Vendor") and North Arrow Minerals Inc. (the "Company"). Pursuant to the agreement, the company will acquire a 100% interest in certain mineral claims in respect of a property area located on the east side of Bathurst Inlet in the Kitikmeot Region, Nunavut.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will earn a 100% interest in the properties by making a cash payment of $16,515 and issuing 600,000 common shares to the Vendor. Also, the Company will issue a further 2,000,000 shares to Vendor over the certain milestone events.

In addition, the Vendor will retain a 2-per-cent net smelter return royalty (NSR) on future mineral and metal production from the property. One-half of the royalty can be purchased at any time for $2 million.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 27, 2023.

________________________________________

PLANET VENTURES INC. ("PXI.RT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 23, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, March 23, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ROK RESOURCES INC. ("ROK") ("ROK.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 23, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:10 a.m. PST, March 23, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ROK RESOURCES INC. ("ROK") ("ROK.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 23, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:30 a.m. PST, March 23, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

Searchlight Resources Inc. ("SCLT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 23, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of the remaining 25% interest in the Bootleg Lake Gold Property (the Property located near Creighton, Saskatchewan). The Company currently owns a 75% interest in the Property. There is an underlying 1% NSR on four of the twenty claims.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK

EXPENDITURES (S) CONSIDERATION N/A 6,000,000 common Shares N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 22, 2023.

________________________________________

SPECTRA PRODUCTS INC. ("SSA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: March 23, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated March 9, 2023, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 732,545 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period of March 27, 2023 to March 26, 2024. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Canaccord Genuity Corp. on behalf of the Company.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 23, 2023.

________________________________________

Stuhini Exploration Ltd. ("STU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 23, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 23, 2023, March 2, 2023 and March 6, 2023:

Number of Shares: 6,000,000 shares Purchase Price: $0.40 per share Warrants: 3,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,000,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.50 for a two-year period Number of Placees: 41 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 40,000









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $9,180.00 N/A 22,950

Each finder's warrant is non-transferable and exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.50 per share for a period of two years from March 17, 2023.

The Company issued a news release on March 20, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

CANADA ENERGY PARTNERS INC. ("CE.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 23, 2023

NEX Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, March 23, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

