Viva Gold Announces Closing of Private Placement Offering

Vancouver, March 24, 2023 - Viva Gold Corp. ("Viva Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV:VAU) is pleased to announce that it has completed the non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") described in its news release of February 27, 2023. In connection with the closing of the Offering, the Company issued an aggregate of 14,925,731 units (the "Units") at a price of CDN$0.14 per Unit for gross proceeds of CDN$2,089,602. Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one whole non-transferable common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Share at an exercise price of CDN$0.23 per Share until March 24, 2026 which is 36 months from the date of issuance.

Viva Gold plans to allocate the net proceeds of the Offering principally towards drilling operations and completion of additional technical and environmental baseline studies at its Tonopah Gold Project ("Tonopah"), and secondarily for general working capital purposes.

"This financing will allow Viva to rapidly commence drilling at Tonopah with a program designed to follow up on our successful 2022 drilling programs. Both infill and step out drilling will be conducted with a focus on both increasing and upgrading the existing gold resource base. This funding will also allow us to move forward with our environmental baseline study programs at the site and complete an updated resource estimate and preliminary economic assessment for the project," stated James Hesketh, President and CEO.

Insiders of the Company acquired an aggregate of 7,224,302 Units in the Offering, which participation constituted a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). Such participation is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the Units acquired by the insiders, nor the consideration for the Units paid by such insiders, exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization. As required by MI 61-101, the Company advises that it expects to file a material change report relating to the Offering less than 21 days before completion of the Offering, which is necessary to complete the Offering in an expeditious manner and is reasonable in the circumstances.

The Company will pay aggregate finder's fees of CDN$19,962.60 and 135,590 Share purchase warrants (the "Finder's Warrants") in connection with subscriptions from subscribers introduced to the Offering by Canaccord Genuity Corp and Haywood Securities Inc. Each Finder's Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of CDN$0.14 per Share until March 24, 2026, which is 36 months from the date of issuance.

The Offering remains subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The securities issued under the Offering, and any Shares that may be issuable on exercise of any such securities, will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance of such securities.

About Viva Gold

Viva Gold Corp. holds 100% of Tonopah, located on the world class Walker Lane mineral trend in western Nevada, approximately 30 minutes' drive southeast of the Kinross Round Mountain mine and 20 minutes' drive from the Town of Tonopah. Prior to its 2022 drilling program, Tonopah had a measured and indicated contained mineral gold resource of 394,000 ounces at a gold grade of 0.78 grams/tonne and 206,000 ounces of Inferred resource at 0.87 grams/tonne. Work is underway to add 22 additional dill-holes drilled in 2022 with exceptionally positive results to the resource base. The gold resource at Tonopah is generally well oxidized and is amenable to both heap leach and leach mill processing for gold recovery. The project enjoys exceptional infrastructure with paved road access and nearby commercially available water and grid electric power. Viva has worked with its regulators to significantly advanced its environmental, social and technical baseline study work at Tonopah to support future environmental and project development permitting requirements. These efforts demonstrate our focus and commitment to de-risk and add value to the Tonopah project as it is advanced to feasibility study and permitting.

Viva Gold trades on the TSX Venture exchange "VAU", on the OTCQB "VAUCF" and on the Frankfurt exchange "7PB". Viva has a tight capital structure with 91.8 million shares outstanding and a strong management team and board with both gold exploration and production experience. Viva is building market awareness as the Company advances the Tonopah Gold Project. For additional information on Viva Gold and the Tonopah Gold Project, please visit our website: https://vivagoldcorp.com/.

James Hesketh, MMSA-QP, has approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this press release.

Mr. Hesketh is not independent of the Company; he is an Officer and Director.

