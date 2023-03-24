Churchill Announces Director Resignation

TORONTO, March 24, 2023 - Churchill Resources Inc. ("Churchill" or the "Company") (TSXV: CRI) announces that Kevin Tomlinson has resigned from the board of directors of the Company. Mr. Tomlinson was first appointed to the board of the Company's predecessor company Churchill Diamond Corporation in 2014 and played an integral role in the Company's going public transaction in 2021. Paul Sobie commented, "we thank Kevin for his many years of service as a director and his valuable contributions to the Company, and wish him well in his future endeavours."



Churchill is managed by career mining industry professionals and currently holds four exploration projects, namely Taylor Brook in Newfoundland, Florence Lake in Labrador, Pelly Bay in Nunavut and White River in Ontario. All projects are at the evaluation stage, with known mineralized Nickel-Copper-Cobalt showings at Taylor Brook, Florence Lake and Pelly Bay, and significantly diamondiferous kimberlitic intrusives at White River and Pelly Bay. The primary focus of Churchill is on the continued exploration and development of the Taylor Brook and Florence Lake Nickel Projects.

