F3 Hits Strongest Hole to Date 3.82m of Off-scale (>65,535 cps)

09:01 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Extends JR Zone to 105m in Length

Kelowna, March 27, 2023 - F3 Uranium Corp. (TSXV: FUU) (OTCQB: FUUFF) ("F3" or "the Company") is pleased to announce scintillometer results from the final nine holes of the winter drill program at the JR Zone on the Patterson Lake North ("PLN") Property, including five high grade intercepts. Drill hole PLN23-060 collared on line 060S has intersected the strongest radioactivity to date at the JR Zone. It was collared up dip of hole PLN23-052 (see news release February 21, 2023) and intersected radioactivity over 17.5m, including 3.82m of continuous off-scale radioactivity >65,535 cps between 244.0m and 247.82m. PLN23-061 stepped out further to line 075S and resulted in 14.0m of mineralization, including 2.81m of composite off-scale (>65,535 cps) radioactivity within 5.08m of composite radioactivity >10,000 cps. An additional drill hole was added to the program stepping out further along strike on line 090S, where PLN23-062 intersected 6.0 m of composite radioactivity including 1.0m of continuous off-scale (>65,535 cps) radioactivity. These holes expanded the strike length of the JR Zone by another 30m, to a current length of 105m.

Raymond Ashley, Vice President Exploration, commented:

"With the final nine holes of the winter 2023 drill program the technical team is delighted to announce the strongest off-scale radioactivity drilled so far at the JR Zone with infill hole PLN23-060 on line 060S, making it the best hole to date. Moreover, the two holes which have expanded the JR Zone to a current length of 105m both intersected off-scale radioactivity >65,535 cps, hole PLN23-061 which stepped out to line 075S and hole PLN23-62 which stepped out further to line 090S. Additional holes will be planned for the summer program on section 30N as the single hole drilled on that section, PLN23-055, did not intersect mineralization. This is a fantastic ending to a very successful winter program of growing the JR Zone along strike towards the south within the A1 main shear zone, following the direction in which strong continuity of high grade mineralization had been established earlier in the drill program."

Drilling Highlight:

PLN23-060

  • 17.5m composite mineralization from 231.5m - 253.5m, including
    • 4.98m composite mineralization of >10,000 cps between 243.17m - 252.83m, further including 3.82m of continuous off-scale (>65,535 cps) radioactivity from 244.00m - 247.82m (see Photo 1.)

Main Intercepts:

PLN23-054 (line 075S):

  • 14.5m composite mineralization from 244.0m - 269.0m with a peak radioactivity of 6,600 cps from 248.5m - 249.0m

PLN23-056 (line 030S):

  • 11.5m composite mineralization from 237.5m - 249.0m, including
    • 1.34m continuous mineralization of >10,000 cps radioactivity between 247.16m - 248.50m with a peak of 32,300 cps

PLN23-057 (line 045S):

  • 7.0m composite mineralization from 246.0m - 268.5m with a peak radioactivity of 1,400 cps from 252.0m - 252.5m

PLN23-058 (line 060S):

  • 1.0 m continuous mineralization from 253.0m - 254.0m with a peak radioactivity of 360 cps

PLN23-059 (line 045S):

  • 17.0m composite mineralization from 238.5m - 255.5m, including
    • 1.32m composite mineralization of >10,000 cps radioactivity between 243.18m - 254.00m with a peak radioactivity of 31,100 cps

PLN23-061 (line 075S):

  • 14.0m composite mineralization from 246.0m - 260.0m, including
    • 5.08m composite mineralization of >10,000 cps radioactivity between 246.71m - 254.93m, further including 2.81m of composite off-scale (>65,535 cps) radioactivity

PLN23-062 (line 090S):

  • 6.0m composite mineralization from 240.5m - 256.5m, including
    • 1.0m continuous off-scale (>65,535 cps) radioactivity between 246.5m - 247.5m

Natural gamma radiation in the drill core that is reported in this news release was measured in counts per second (cps) using a handheld Radiation Solutions RS-125 scintillometer. The Company considers greater than 300 cps on the handheld spectrometer as anomalous, >10,000 cps as high grade and greater than 65,535 cps as off-scale. The reader is cautioned that scintillometer readings are not directly or uniformly related to uranium grades of the rock sample measured and should be used only as a preliminary indication of the presence of radioactive materials. All depth measurements reported are down-hole and true thickness are yet to be determined. Samples from the drill core are split in half on site and are standardized at 0.5m lengths. One half of the split sample will be submitted to SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories (an SCC ISO/IEC 17025: 2005 Accredited Facility) in Saskatoon, SK. for lithogeochemical analysis using their "Uranium Package".

All depth measurements reported are down-hole and true thickness are yet to be determined but the Company estimates true thickness of the reported intervals in this news release to be close to reported interval widths.



Photo 1: PLN23-060 Drill Core Photo

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8110/159913_ac1b5691e49bdb6e_002full.jpg

Table 1. Drill Hole Summary and Handheld Spectrometer Results

Collar Information * Hand-held Spectrometer
Results On Mineralized Drillcore
(>300 cps / >0.5m minimum)		 Athabasca
Unconformity
Depth (m)		 Total
Drillhole
Depth
(m)
Hole ID Section
Line		 Easting Northing Elevation Az Dip From
(m)		 To
(m)		 Interval (m) Max CPS
PLN23-054 075S 587713.9 6410660.4 545.7 53.9 -58.2 244.00 244.50 0.50 820 209.0 371
244.50 245.00 0.50 810
245.00 247.00 2.00 <300
247.00 247.50 0.50 350
247.50 248.00 0.50 580
248.00 248.50 0.50 630
248.50 249.00 0.50 6600
249.00 250.00 1.00 <300
250.00 250.50 0.50 310
250.50 251.00 0.50 430
251.00 251.50 0.50 470
251.50 252.00 0.50 580
252.00 252.50 0.50 880
252.50 253.00 0.50 650
253.00 253.50 0.50 910
253.50 254.00 0.50 610
254.00 254.50 0.50 350
254.50 255.00 0.50 440
255.00 255.50 0.50 620
255.50 256.00 0.50 680
266.50 267.00 0.50 2100
267.00 268.50 1.50 <300
268.50 269.00 0.50 330
PLN23-055 030N 587668.4 6410756.9 545.4 54.0 -55.5 no radioactivity >300 cps 209.0 344
PLN23-056 030S 587705.0 6410718.0 545.2 54.2 -59.5 237.50 238.00 0.50 340 211.0 356
238.00 239.00 1.00 <300
239.00 239.50 0.50 300
239.50 240.00 0.50 <300
240.00 240.50 0.50 300
240.50 241.00 0.50 370
241.00 241.50 0.50 4400
241.50 242.00 0.50 7500
242.00 242.50 0.50 3900
242.50 243.00 0.50 610
243.00 243.50 0.50 <300
243.50 244.00 0.50 1100
244.00 244.50 0.50 350
244.50 245.50 1.00 <300
245.50 246.00 0.50 320
246.00 246.50 0.50 <300
246.50 247.00 0.50 1400
247.00 247.16 0.16 2300
247.16 247.50 0.34 17300
247.50 248.00 0.50 32300
248.00 248.50 0.50 28800
248.50 249.00 0.50 2700
PLN23-057 045S 587704.3 6410689.5 544.9 54.3 -62.3 246.00 246.50 0.50 380 199.9 362
249.00 249.50 0.50 840
249.50 250.50 1.00 <300
250.50 251.00 0.50 350
251.00 251.50 0.50 <300
251.50 252.00 0.50 720
252.00 252.50 0.50 1400
252.50 253.50 1.00 <300
253.50 254.00 0.50 610
254.00 254.50 0.50 930
257.00 257.50 0.50 1100
268.00 268.50 0.50 440
PLN23-058 060S 587715.6 6410678.4 544.5 54.6 -64.9 253.00 253.50 0.50 340 188.3 356
253.50 254.00 0.50 360
PLN23-059 045S 587717.0 6410702.1 545.1 55.4 -61.1 238.50 239.00 0.50 420 208.5 362
239.00 239.50 0.50 460
239.50 240.00 0.50 4900
240.00 240.50 0.50 890
240.50 241.00 0.50 440
241.00 241.50 0.50 3800
241.50 242.00 0.50 770
242.00 242.50 0.50 910
242.50 243.00 0.50 4700
243.00 243.18 0.18 8900
243.18 243.50 0.32 19100
243.50 244.00 0.50 22200
244.00 244.50 0.50 2200
244.50 245.00 0.50 480
245.00 245.50 0.50 <300
245.50 246.00 0.50 340
246.00 246.50 0.50 300
246.50 248.00 1.50 <300
248.00 248.50 0.50 430
248.50 249.00 0.50 2200
249.00 250.50 1.50 <300
250.50 251.00 0.50 300
251.00 251.50 0.50 370
251.50 252.00 0.50 1100
252.00 252.50 0.50 2300
252.50 253.00 0.50 310
253.00 253.50 0.50 <300
253.50 254.00 0.50 31100
254.00 254.50 0.50 2800
254.50 255.00 0.50 1500
255.00 255.50 0.50 1300
PLN23-060 060S 587728.7 6410689.6 545.0 54.8 -62.2 231.50 232.00 0.50 690 203.0 356
232.00 232.50 0.50 710
232.50 233.00 0.50 1600
233.00 233.50 0.50 480
238.00 238.50 0.50 320
238.50 239.00 0.50 880
239.00 239.50 0.50 9100
239.50 240.00 0.50 6300
240.00 240.50 0.50 9500
240.50 241.00 0.50 840
241.00 241.50 0.50 880
241.50 242.00 0.50 420
242.00 242.50 0.50 2700
242.50 243.00 0.50 7100
243.00 243.17 0.17 7000
243.17 243.50 0.33 28800
243.50 244.00 0.50 30600
244.00 244.50 0.50 >65535
244.50 245.00 0.50 >65535
245.00 245.50 0.50 >65535
245.50 246.00 0.50 >65535
246.00 246.50 0.50 >65535
246.50 247.00 0.50 >65535
247.00 247.50 0.50 >65535
247.50 247.82 0.32 >65535
247.82 248.00 0.18 5200
248.00 248.50 0.50 840
248.50 249.00 0.50 640
249.00 249.50 0.50 710
249.50 250.00 0.50 1100
250.00 250.50 0.50 1000
250.50 251.00 0.50 370
251.00 251.50 0.50 850
251.50 252.00 0.50 470
252.00 252.50 0.50 910
252.50 252.83 0.33 24200
252.83 253.00 0.17 1900
253.00 253.50 0.50 470
PLN23-061 075S 587720.0 6410666.7 545.5 54.6 -56.6 246.00 246.50 0.50 360 212.7 368
246.50 246.71 0.21 2500
246.71 247.00 0.29 12600
247.00 247.50 0.50 5200
247.50 248.00 0.50 5100
248.00 248.12 0.12 6100
248.12 248.28 0.16 14100
248.28 248.50 0.22 6400
248.50 248.67 0.17 7900
248.67 248.81 0.14 10000
248.81 249.00 0.19 2200
249.00 249.50 0.50 2900
249.50 250.00 0.50 6300
250.00 250.50 0.50 54800
250.50 250.69 0.19 7400
250.69 251.00 0.31 >65535
251.00 251.50 0.50 >65535
251.50 252.00 0.50 >65535
252.00 252.50 0.50 >65535
252.50 253.00 0.50 24500
253.00 253.50 0.50 >65535
253.50 254.00 0.50 >65535
254.00 254.32 0.32 23400
254.32 254.50 0.18 3200
254.50 254.57 0.07 2700
254.57 254.93 0.36 34200
254.93 255.00 0.07 2400
255.00 255.50 0.50 1000
255.50 256.00 0.50 570
256.00 256.50 0.50 2600
256.50 257.00 0.50 <300
257.00 257.50 0.50 790
257.50 258.50 1.00 <300
258.50 259.00 0.50 810
259.00 259.50 0.50 430
259.50 260.00 0.50 500
PLN23-062 090S 587732.4 6410655.3 544.7 54.7 -57.7 240.50 241.00 0.50 730 204.5 359
241.00 241.50 0.50 1100
241.50 242.00 0.50 880
242.00 242.50 0.50 440
245.50 246.00 0.50 1300
246.00 246.50 0.50 350
246.50 247.00 0.50 >65535
247.00 247.50 0.50 >65535
247.50 248.00 0.50 1200
248.00 248.50 0.50 650
255.50 256.00 0.50 370
256.00 256.50 0.50 7300

About Patterson Lake North:

The Company's large 39,946-hectare 100% owned Patterson Lake North property (PLN) is located just within the south-western edge of the Athabasca Basin in proximity to Fission Uranium's Triple R and NexGen Energy's Arrow high-grade uranium deposits, an area which is poised to become the next major area of development for new uranium operations in northern Saskatchewan. PLN is accessed by Provincial Highway 955, which transects the property, and the new JR Zone uranium discovery is located 23km northwest of Fission Uranium's Triple R deposit.

Qualified Person:

The technical information in this news release has been prepare in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and approved on behalf of the company by Raymond Ashley, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration of F3 Uranium Corp., a Qualified Person. Mr. Ashley has verified the data disclosed.

About F3 Uranium Corp.:

F3 Uranium is a uranium project generator and exploration company, focusing on projects in the Athabasca Basin, home to some of the world's largest high grade uranium discovery. F3 Uranium currently has 16 projects in the Athabasca Basin. Several of F3's projects are near large uranium discoveries including Triple R, Arrow and Hurricane.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, including statements regarding the suitability of the Properties for mining exploration, future payments, issuance of shares and work commitment funds, entry into of a definitive option agreement respecting the Properties, are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

The TSX Venture Exchange and the Canadian Securities Exchange have not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this press release, and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

F3 Uranium Corp.
750-1620 Dickson Avenue
Kelowna, BC V1Y9Y2

Contact Information
Investor Relations
Telephone: 778 484 8030
Email: ir@fission3corp.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"Dev Randhawa"
Dev Randhawa, CEO



Plan Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8110/159913_ac1b5691e49bdb6e_007full.jpg

(See cross sections bellow)



Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8110/159913_ac1b5691e49bdb6e_008full.jpg



Figure 2

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8110/159913_ac1b5691e49bdb6e_009full.jpg



Figure 3

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8110/159913_ac1b5691e49bdb6e_010full.jpg



Figure 4

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8110/159913_ac1b5691e49bdb6e_011full.jpg



Figure 5

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8110/159913_ac1b5691e49bdb6e_012full.jpg



Figure 6

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8110/159913_ac1b5691e49bdb6e_013full.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/159913


