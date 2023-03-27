Rise Gold Reports Planning Commission Hearing Date

Grass Valley, March 27, 2023 - Rise Gold Corp. (CSE: RISE) (OTCQX: RYES) (the "Company" or "Rise Gold") reports that the Nevada County Planning Department announced that the Planning Commission hearing for the Idaho-Maryland Mine Project (the "IMM Project") will take place on May 10th and will continue on May 11th as needed. The Planning Commission hearing is one of two major milestones remaining towards approval of the Company's Use Permit application to reopen the historic past-producing Idaho-Maryland gold mine.

As discussed in the Company's December 16th, 2022 news release, Nevada County released a favorable Final Environmental Impact Report (the "FEIR") for the Idaho-Maryland Mine Project.

A general outline of the remaining milestones in the Use Permit application to reopen the historic past-producing Idaho-Maryland gold mine are as follows:

The Nevada County Planning Commission holds a public hearing to consider the FEIR and make a recommendation on project approval to the Nevada County Board of Supervisors. The Board of Supervisors holds a public hearing to consider and make a final decision on the IMM Project. A majority vote of the five supervisors is required to approve the project.

About Rise Gold Corp.

Rise Gold is an exploration-stage mining company incorporated in Nevada, USA. The Company's principal asset is the historic past-producing Idaho-Maryland gold mine located in Nevada County, California, USA. To learn more about the company, visit www.risegoldcorp.com.

