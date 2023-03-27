Gold'n Futures Reports Update on Its Brady Gold Project in Newfoundland

Vancouver, March 27, 2023 - Gold\'n Futures Mineral Corp. (CSE: FUTR) (FSE: G6M) (OTC Pink: GFTRF) (the "Company" or "Gold'n Futures") reports that it has executed a termination agreement respecting the sale of 90% of the Company's interest in the Brady Gold Project (the "Brady Project"). The Brady Project is located in central Newfoundland and in the same geological belt as the famous Queensway Project of New Found Gold Corp.

"Our Brady Property is Gold'n Futures' beachhead in an important developing gold camp. The project hosts a significant gold zone that occurs on the Dog Bay Line, a regional structural feature known for its association with major gold discoveries. Just as we have done to expand the potential of our Hercules Project, the Company is planning a comprehensive program to assess the historical gold resource and to design a program that should best drive forward the Brady's economics. In these times of rising gold prices, holding and developing assets like the Brady Project will surely benefit our shareholders," commented Stephen Wilkinson, President and CEO.

The Brady Gold Project

The Project is located 50 kilometers ("km") south of the town of Grand Falls - Windsor in central Newfoundland and is approximately 2 km west of the New Found Gold Corp. - Queensway gold project boundary. The Brady property comprises two mineral licenses covering approximately 950 hectares within which the Reid Gold Zone is the main area of historical exploration and known mineralization.

The Reid Gold Zone is classified as an intrusion-hosted style of gold mineralization. Several episodes of diamond drilling totaling 30 diamond drill holes and 6,350 meters ("m") of core have defined the zone over a strike length of 300 m, a width of 250 m and to a vertical depth of 225 m and the zone is reportedly open along strike and to depth.

The last reported diamond drilling on the Reid Gold Zone was in 2011 when Golden Dory Resources Corp. completed an additional 2,638.54 m of core in eight holes (BO-11-23 to 30) and extended BO-09-16 by an additional 147.08 m as the hole had been terminated in mineralization in 2009. The program was reportedly successful and encountered some of the best grades drilled to date including BO-11-25 which intersected 25.45 m grading 1.48 g/t Au including 7.80 m grading 3.62 g/t Au.

A historical mineral resource estimate ("MRE") was prepared in September 2012 ("Giroux, G.H., P.Eng. and Froude, T., P.Geo.. 2013, Form 43-101F, Technical Report for the Reid Zone Resource Estimate, Brady Project") and currently would be regarded as a historical estimate. The MRE produced an Inferred Resource of 9.57 million tonnes averaging 0.56 g/t Au for a rounded total of 173,000 ounces of gold. The above resource was at 0.3 g/t Au cut off, based on 21 holes totaling 4,699 m and 1,486 samples . The deposit remains open down dip and along strike and additional drilling is required to expand the zone.

The historical resource estimate for the Reid Zone is based on prior data and reports obtained and prepared by previous operators, and information provided by governmental authorities:

a qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves, and, Gold'n Futures is not treating the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves.

Establishing a current mineral resource estimate on the Property will require further evaluation, which the Company and its consultants intend to complete in due course.

Next Steps

Gold'n Futures is planning to initiate exploration on the Brady Gold Project during the summer this year. Compiling has commenced on the historical geological, geophysical and geochemical studies with the view of targeting certain unexplained gold and arsenic, and geophysical anomalies that occur outside of the Reid Gold Zone. Fieldwork will begin once the compilation is completed to explore for altered and/or mineralized rocks in float or bedrock.

Coincident with the above, Gold'n Futures will be laying out plans for diamond drilling to infill and expand upon the historical resources of the Reid Zone, and to test any new occurrences discovered by its field programs. Drilling should be initiated upon receipt of the required permits and may be able to occur in or about September 2021.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this press release has been prepared, reviewed and approved by Mr. Walter Hanych, P. Geo., who is a Qualified Person under NI 43-101 regulations and is a director of the Company.

About Gold'n Futures Mineral Corp.

Gold\'n Futures Mineral Corp. (CSE: FUTR) (FSE: G6M) (OTC Pink: GFTRF) is a Canadian based exploration company focused on advancing its Hercules gold project. The Hercules is located 200 km northeast of Thunder Bay, Ont., in the townships of Elmhurst and Rickaby, within the Thunder Bay North Mining District. The Project is in the heart of the Beardmore - Geraldton gold mining camp, the 4th largest gold camp in Ontario and is 40 km west of the Hardrock-Greenstone gold mine. The Property comprises 475 contiguous claim cells (10,052 ha). From the historical work completed on the property, the Company has built an extensive database including reconnaissance grab samples; channel samples; a variety of geophysical surveys; and a drill hole database that includes historical and current drilling totalling in the order of 570 holes and 108 kilometers of available drill core.

