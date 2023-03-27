Westward Gold Appoints Terry Salman as Strategic Advisor

Vancouver, March 27, 2023 - Westward Gold Inc. (CSE:WG) (OTC:WGLIF) (FSE:IM50) ("Westward" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Terry Salman, C.M. as Strategic Advisor to the Company.

Mr. Salman has been an industry leader in financing junior exploration and mid-to-large cap mining companies for the past 35 years. He started his career at Nesbitt Thomson in 1973, beginning as a Research Analyst and rising to the role of Executive Vice President and Director. At Nesbitt Thomson, Terry helped create the first dedicated mining team and established that firm's first gold conference, which ultimately became Bank of Montreal's Global Metals & Mining Conference now held annually in Hollywood, Florida.

Terry left Nesbitt Thomson in 1994 to form Salman Partners, where he was President, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-Director of Research. For 22 years, Salman Partners was a leading resource-based investment dealer known for its high-quality research and integrity. Over that time, Salman Partners helped raise an aggregate of $20 billion for over 400 companies. Currently, Terry is President & CEO of Salman Capital Inc., an investment advisory and merchant banking firm. Mr. Salman is also Chairman of New Pacific Metals Corp., one of the top silver development companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange.

Alongside his highly successful career, Terry has tirelessly devoted his services to many volunteer organizations, including fundraising for the Britannia Mine Museum, sitting on the Government of Canada's Expert Panel on Securities Regulation, and serving as Chair of the Investment Dealers Association of Canada. Mr. Salman also served as Chairman of the Vancouver Public Library Foundation for sixteen years, and is currently Chairman Emeritus of St. Paul's Hospital Foundation. He was a Director of the Prostate Cancer Research Foundation of Canada and a past Director of the Canadian Stem Cell Network. In 2009, he was awarded a Doctor of Technology "Honoris Causa" by the British Columbia Institute of Technology.

In recognition of his outstanding volunteer contributions, Terry Salman was awarded the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal in 2012. He was also a recipient of the Murray Pezim award in 2017 from the Association for Mineral Exploration B.C., the Public Service Star from the President of Singapore in 2021, and was inducted into the Order of Canada in 2022 for his remarkable contributions to the Canadian mining financial industry and his extensive philanthropic efforts.

You can read about Mr. Salman's life's work in his recently-published book "What We Give: From Marine to Philanthropist: A Memoir" available at https://www.whatwegivebook.com/.

Terry Salman, President & CEO of Salman Capital Inc., commented: "I'm pleased to be joining as a Strategic Advisor to Westward Gold, which has a district-scale land package in one of the most highly-prospective gold mining areas of the world."

Andrew Nelson, CFO of Westward Gold, noted: "We are thrilled to have Terry Salman - a legend in mining finance - join the Westward Gold team. His strategic guidance will be invaluable to our growing company as we continue to unlock value at our district-scale land package in the Toiyabe region of Nevada's Cortez Trend, along with our newly-acquired projects on the Carlin Trend. Mr. Salman's appointment couldn't come at a better time, as we enter a period of renewed interest in gold and gold equities."

About Westward Gold

Westward Gold is a mineral exploration company focused on developing the Toiyabe, Turquoise Canyon, and East Saddle Projects located in the Cortez Hills area of Lander County, Nevada, and the Coyote and Rossi Projects located along the Carlin Trend in Elko County, Nevada. From time to time, the Company may also evaluate the acquisition of other mineral exploration assets and opportunities.

