Dynasty Gold Remembers R. Stuart Angus

Vancouver, March 27, 2023 - Dynasty Gold Corp. (TSXV: DYG) (FSE: D5G1) (OTC Pink: DGDCF) ("Dynasty" or the "Company") notes with sorrow the passing of Mr. R. Stuart (Tookie) Angus, a member of the Company's advisory board. He was an accomplished business man and a visionary of the mining industry; a man with a generous soul. Tookie was an important contributor to Dynasty Gold for over 27 years. He joined the board in 1995, became the Chairman of the board in 2005 and transitioned to an advisory role in 2015.

"It had been a great privilege to work with Tookie and benefited from his wisdom and guidance. He was an insightful mentor, a friend and a long time supporter of Dynasty Gold. Tookie always had time for us. We wish to express our deepest condolences to his family and are grateful that he made Dynasty Gold a part of his life. He shall be greatly missed, his legacy will live on," states Ivy Chong, President and CEO.

