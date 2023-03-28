Arbor Metals Provides Progress Report on the Jarnet Lithium Property in Quebec, James Bay, Quebec, Canada

Vancouver, March 27, 2023 - Arbor Metals Corp. ("Arbor" or the "Company") (TSXV:ABR) (FWB:432) announces that it has obtained limited samples (2) from pegmatites (Press Release, July 7, 2022) from the north block of its Jarnet Lithium Project, located less than two kilometres northwest of the western extent of Patriot Battery Metals Inc.'s (PMET) CV5 defined spodumene target. The samples have returned anomalous lithium values, indicating a 070 to 080 degree strike, which is supported by topographic and drainage features that approximates PMET's Corvette trend.

The north block of the Company's Jarnet Lithium Project is located 3.65 kilometers due north of the CV4 showing and 4.25 kilometres North-Northeast of the eastern extent currently being drilled on the CV5 target. Recently PMET reported the extension of the CV5 spodumene pegmatite eastwardly by a further 550 metres, totalling 3.15 kilometres in strike length on their high-profile Corvette -FCI property, located in the James Bay region of northern Quebec. PMET reports the CV5 spodumene pegmatite is now approximately 1.5 kilometres and on-trend with the CV4 pegmatite cluster to the east.

Arbor Metals is currently designing it's 2023 exploration program, considering both the Company's past exploration results, as well as the available results from neighbouring PMET. The Company will provide more details of it's 2023 work program as they become available.

The Company cautions the discoveries and observations on properties in proximity to the Company's properties are not necessarily indicative of the presence of similar mineralization or geology on the company's properties.

Dr. Peter Born, P.Geo., is the designated qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for, and has approved, the technical information contained in this release.

Arbor Metal Corp. is a mining exploration company specializing in the development of high-value, geographic significant mineral projects around the world. As industry leaders, we are paving the way for advanced mineral exploration as we oversee world-class mining projects. We believe quality projects, combined with proven strategies and a professional team will deliver superior results. We hold three exceptional mineral projects.

Jarnet Lithium Project, located in the James Bay Region of Quebec, which comprises of forty-seven map designated claims, covering an area of approximately 3,759 hectares. The Jarnet Project is contiguous to the Corvette-FCI Property, where diamond drilling has confirmed significant lithium mineralization, and represents one of the highest profile lithium exploration projects in the sector.

