EV Nickel Continues to Expand the High-Grade W4 Zone with Impressive Nickel Drill Hole Intercepts Including 13.1m Grading 1.47% Ni and 2.1m Grading 3.01% Ni

EV23-02 intersected 13.1m grading 1.47% Ni including 4.7m grading 2.77% Ni

EV23-03 intersected 6.8m grading 1.58% Ni including 2.1m grading 3.01% Ni

These results stretch the W4 Extension further to the East

An Updated Resource Estimate, including the W4 Extension, is to be completed in Q2 2023

EV Nickel management will host a live digital event this Friday, March 31st at 11 am ET, to discuss these W4 Results and Upcoming Catalysts. The event will be accessible through https://my.6ix.com/nPb6xPEP

TORONTO, March 28, 2023 - EV Nickel Inc. (TSXV:EVNI) ("EVNi" or the "Company") is pleased to announce high grade nickel intercepts from the 2023 drill program on the eastern extension of the High-Grade W4 Zone. Drilling has intersected a continuation of the high-grade nickel sulphides 50 metres to the east of the 2022 drill program. The high-grade assay results announced today represent the first 4 holes of the program completed on Section 497550mE (For the W4 Zone location in the Shaw Dome Project, please see Figure 1).

This year's diamond drill hole program was designed to test the eastern edge of the W4 Extension, the mineralized Nickel Zone between 200 to 450 metres from surface, discovered last year. The objectives of this year's program included expanding the known mineralization along the interpreted plunge of the mineralization and expanding the size of the nickel sulphide zone. This year's drilling successfully expanded the known mineralization with drill intercepts of 1.47% Ni over 13.1 metres, including 2.77% Ni over 4.7 metre in hole EV23-02, the deepest hole on the section and 1.58% Ni over 6.8 metres, including 3.01% Ni over 2.1 metres in hole EV23-03. A summary of the significant drill intercepts is available in Table 1. Assay results are still pending for hole EV23-04 and are anticipated in coming weeks.

"Extending the high-grade nickel sulphides to the east demonstrates the potential of the W4 Zone and adds to the size of zone to be included in the upcoming updated resource estimate ," said Paul Davis, Vice President Exploration. "Before this year's drilling, the exploration team had modeled the W4 Zone and was able to predict the intercepts within a few metres of the actual locations. This indicates to me that our understanding of the W4 Zone has improved significantly, and the Company's interpretation is that the mineralization should continue deeper and potentially extend further to the east than currently defined."

This year's drilling successfully extended the mineralized envelope approximately 50 metres further to the east from the 2022 interpretation (see Figure 2). The sulphide mineralization was intersected on, or near the basal contact of komatiitic peridotite continuing to confirm the similarities to Kambalda Style nickel sulphide deposits (see Figure 3). The sulphide mineralization is open at depth below hole EV23-02 and has not been closed off by the drilling. EVNI's exploration team has identified a number of marker horizons associated with the host komatiitic peridotite and were able to project the location of the sulphide mineralization on Section 497550mE to within a few metres of the actual drill intercepts, prior to the start of the drill program. This extension of high-grade nickel sulphide will be included in the upcoming updated mineral resource planned for second quarter of 2023.

About EV Nickel Inc.

EV Nickel's mission is to accelerate the transition to clean energy. It is a Canadian nickel exploration company, focussed on the Shaw Dome Project, south of Timmins, Ontario. The Shaw Dome includes the CarLang Area with more than 10km of mineralization and where the first 20% contains the A Zone- with a Resource which defined 1.3M Indicated and 1.2M Inferred tonnes of Contained Nickel, and the W4 Zone, the basis of a 2010 historical estimate of 677K tonnes @ 1.00% Ni, ~15M lbs of Class 1 Nickel. EV Nickel plans to grow and advance a Clean Nickel ™ business, targeting the growing demand from the electric vehicle battery sector. EV Nickel has over 30,000 hectares to explore across the Shaw Dome and has identified >100 km of additional favourable strike length. The Company is focused on a 2-track strategy: Track 1- to produce High-Grade Clean Nickel ™ (starting with W4) and Track 2- an integrated Carbon Capture & Storage project with Large-Scale Clean NickelTM production (starting with CarLang).

Qualified Person

The Company's Projects are under the direct technical supervision of Paul Davis, P.Geo., and Vice-President of the Company. Mr. Davis is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release. There are no known factors that could materially affect the reliability of the information verified by Mr. Davis.

