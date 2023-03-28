Nickel Rock Appoints New President & CEO

Coquitlam, March 28, 2022 - Nickel Rock Resources Inc. (the "Company" or "Nickel Rock") (TSXV:NICL) (OTC:NICKLF), (FRA:NMK2) announces the appointment of Mr. Tim Fernback as the new President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company to replace Mr. Robert Setter as President & CEO, who remains an active Director of the Company.

Mr. Fernback stated that he is excited about his new role with the Company and is looking forward to advancing the Company with its current projects to increase shareholder value.

Mr. Fernback has held multiple senior executive positions, including oversight of the Investment Banking and Corporate Finance Divisions at Wolverton Securities, formerly Western Canada's oldest brokerage firm. Over his successful multi-decade career in both venture capital and finance, Mr. Fernback has served in a variety of roles including CEO, COO and CFO of different junior resource companies listed on the TSXV, TSX, ASX and OTCQB public markets.

Mr. Fernback holds an Honours B.Sc. from McMaster University and is a graduate of the Sauder School of Business at the University of British Columbia, where he completed an MBA with a concentration in Finance. Tim Fernback holds a Chartered Professional Accounting designation (CPA, CMA) and is an active member of the CPA of British Columbia and other industry associations within Canada.

The board thanks Mr. Setter for his contributions to the Company as President & CEO and looks forward to his continued involvement on the Nickel Rock Board of Directors.

About Nickel Rock Resources Inc.

Nickel Rock Resources Inc. is a Canadian based exploration company whose primary listing is on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company's maintains a focus on exploration for high value battery metals required for the electric vehicle (EV) market. www.nickelrockresources.com

About the British Columbia, Nickel Projects

The Mount Sidney Williams Group consists of three claim blocks with a total area of 10,569 hectares in the area surrounding Mount Sidney Williams, both adjoining and near the Decar project of FPX Nickel Corp., located 100 kilometres northwest of Fort St. James, B.C., in the Omineca mining division. Metallic mineralization includes nickel, cobalt, and chromium. At least some of the nickel mineralization occurs as awaruite. The Mitchell Range Group area claim consist of one claim block covering 8,659 hectares with demonstrated metallic mineralization including nickel, cobalt, and chromium. Nickel cobalt mineralization has not been well explored, but the presence of awaruite has been documented. The Company has optioned out an 80% interest on certain mineral claims within the Hard Nickel 4 and Nickel 100 exploration project, to Surge Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV:NILI).

About Clayton Valley Lithium Project

The Company owns a 100% in 113 lithium lode and placer claims covering over 640 hectares in Clayton Valley. Clayton Valley is a down-dropped closed basin formed by the Miocene age Great Basin extension and is still active due to movement along the Walker Lane structural zone. As a result, the basin has preserved multiple layers of lithium bearing volcanic ash, resulting from multiple eruptive events over the past 6 million years including eruptions from the 700,000-year-old Long Valley Caldera system and related events. These ash layers are thought to contribute to the lithium brines extracted by Albemarle and are also likely involved in the formation of the exposed lithium rich clay deposits on the east side of Clayton Valley.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Robert Setter"

604-428-5690

Robert Setter, President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements.

