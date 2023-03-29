VANCOUVER, March 29, 2023 - Q Battery Metals (CSE:QMET) (OTCPink:BTKRF) (FSE:0NB), a mineral exploration company focused on exploration and development of battery, base, and precious metals, is refining targets on its La Corne South Lithium Project in Quebec. The La Corne South Lithium project, located north of Val d'Or, covers 10 kilometres of the La Corne Batholith.



Nine lithium projects are located within 20 kilometres of the La Corne South project, including Sayona Mining's North American Lithium mine, a joint venture with Piedmont Lithium, which is just 11 km NW of Q Battery's La Corne South project. The projects are located on the periphery of the La Corne granitic batholith, an area highly prospective for pegmatite lithium mineralization. Sayona has successfully produced their first saleable spodumene concentrate of 1,200 tonnes with 6% lithium grade and announced plans for more than 50,000 metres of drilling at both their North American Lithium project and the adjoining Vall?e Lithium property.

The company's geological team will remodel the company's 2021 drone-supported magnetics survey results and 2022 deep penetrating electromagnetics survey results, for geophysical attributes that better reflect pegmatites, to better determine the presence of pegmatites on the property. Previous data interpretation has outlined high magnetic and conductive zones that have distinctly different geophysical characteristics from pegmatite bodies.

Q Battery Metals is also preparing to complete ground resistivity surveying over the highly interesting target area of the Boily Berub? mineral showing which has been described as white feldspar and quartz veins with molybdenite and bismuth. The documented lithium showings on the margins of the La Corne batholith often have associated molybdenum indicated in the mineralization summary, similar to the molybdenite and bismuthinite located at the North American Lithium deposit. The presence of these elements at the Boily Berub? mineral showing is now considered good indicators for lithium.

QMET's geological team is preparing to prospect, map and sample the Boily Berub? showing and the La Corne Batholith margins to analyze for lithium content. The current geophysical survey remodeling and proposed resistivity survey will assist in determining the location of lithium-bearing pegmatites in that region of the property.

Rock sampling from 2021, testing for VMS potential and not targeting rocks that might better return lithium results, reported elevated lithium as high as 468 ppm. One kilometer north of the Boily-Berub? showing, in 2004, Falconbridge (Noranda Inc.) completed diamond drill hole FIE 15-04-01 where core sampling returned up to 333 ppm lithium over 1.5 m at a depth of 186 m. Lithium was not the targeted element during these previous exploration programs, and most historic drill holes did not analyze core for lithium.

Richard Penn, CEO, stated: "After attending the PDAC and Swiss Mining Institute conferences, we now have an even greater appreciation of the potential for lithium on the La Corne South Project. Many other lithium projects were summarized at these conferences. We feel that we are in the right location at the right time with the La Corne South and PegaLith Lithium Projects and are looking forward to exploring and advancing both projects in 2023."

Q Battery Metals also owns 100% interest in the PegaLith Lithium Project, the Lorrain Ni-Cu-PGE project, and the McKenzie East Gold Project.

The PegaLith project, located approximately 25 kilometres north of Gatineau, Quebec, covers 636 hectares or 1,571 acres of strong geological and mineralogical indicators for lithium potential. It contains pegmatites that were small scale mined for industrial minerals. The historic Mine Leduc, located in close proximity, contains a small lithium resource from pegmatitic rocks, of approximately 230 tonnes of 5.39% li2O, indicating the potential for lithium-bearing pegmatites in the region.

The Lorrain Property, which remains a project of interest, is located over ultramafic rocks that host the Guimond-Church mineral showing, described as containing 0.48% Cr and 0.27% Ni. A drill hole completed in 2001 by a previous operator is summarized as containing substantial quantities of platinum, palladium, copper, nickel and silver.

The McKenzie East Gold Project, located 30 kilometres north of the city of Val-d'Or, is situated in the prolific Abitibi greenstone-belt. Covering 1,656 hectares, it is located adjacent to The McKenzie Break deposit currently under exploration and development by Monarch Mining Corp.. Monarch reports a current open pit indicated resource of 1.4 million tonnes grading 1.8 gpt Au, and 387,000 tonnes indicated underground resource.

The shares are trading at $0.11. For more information, please visit the company's website, www.QMetalsCorp.com, or contact Richard Penn, CEO, at 778-384-8923.

