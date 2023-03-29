Tartisan Nickel Corp. Completes High Resolution Airborne MAG Survey over Its Sill Lake Lead-Silver Property, Van Koughnet Township, Sault Ste. Marie Ontario, Stakes Additional Claims

Toronto, March 29, 2023 - Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has completed an airborne high resolution MAG Survey over its 100% owned Sill Lake Lead-Silver Property. The high-res MAG survey covered 297-line kms and used a 50-meter line spacing. A report for the survey is pending and highlights of the report will be press released.

Tartisan also reports that the Company has staked 10 additional contiguous mining claims, covering 221.10 hectares at Sill Lake. The Sill Lake Project is in Van Koughnet Township, about 30 km north of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario. The provincial cells holding the expanded Sill Lake Lead-Silver Project now consists of 57 single cell mining claims and covers 1260.77 hectares.

Lead-silver mineralization was originally discovered at Sill Lake in 1892, when a 30m adit was driven to a 17m internal shaft, with approximately 40m of lateral development to exploit a lead-silver vein. The Sill Lake lead-silver property was later defined by explorers who conducted a 3750m of diamond drill program along a defined steeply dipping mineralized trend some 850m in length, with mineralized widths varying between 1.5m and 4.5m. The Sill Lake Lead-Silver Project has seen two distinct periods of underground development and production and it is estimated that 7,000 tonnes of ore containing lead and silver were mined. In 2010, a historical NI 43-101 Technical Report gave a measured and indicated mineral resource of 112,751 tonnes at 134 g/t silver; 0.62% lead, and 0.21% zinc. The historical resource estimate used a silver cutoff grade of 60 g/t; but no cutoff grade for the base metal content was used.

An updated Technical NI 43-101 Report dated May 9, 2021, was prepared for Tartisan Nickel Corp. by SMX International Corporation (SMX) as an update to work previously done by Chemrox Technologies LLC from 2008-2010, an SMX predecessor company. The Sill Lake Lead-Silver Property NI 43-101 Technical Report is on SEDAR.

Tartisan CEO, Mark Appleby, states, "We are pleased that we have recently flown the Sill Lake Lead-Silver Project and believe the additional claims staked should enhance the Sill Lake Property package. We look forward to reviewing the interpreted results and moving the project forward."

Dean MacEachern P.Geo. is the Qualified Person under NI 43-101 and has read and approved the technical content of this News Release.

About Tartisan Nickel Corp.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. is a Canadian based battery metals and mine development company whose flagship asset is the Kenbridge Nickel Deposit located in northwestern Ontario. Tartisan also owns; the Sill Lake Silver Property in Sault St. Marie, Ontario, and the Don Pancho Manganese-Zinc-Lead-Silver Project in Peru. Tartisan Nickel Corp. also owns equity stakes in: Class 1 Nickel & Technologies Corp. and Peruvian Metals Corp.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: TN) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA). Currently, there are 114,297,128 shares outstanding (127,338,959 fully diluted).

For further information, please contact Mark Appleby, President & CEO, and a Director of the Company, at 416-804-0280 (info@tartisannickel.com). Additional information about Tartisan can be found at the Company's website at www.tartisannickel.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

