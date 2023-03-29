Jack Lifton Appointed to Chairman of the Technology Advisor Committee

VANCOUVER, March 29, 2023 - One World Lithium Inc. (CSE:OWLI) (OTC:OWRDF) (the "Company" or "OWL") announces that to assist the Company with the development of its Lithium Carbonization that is a lithium extraction technology using an advance carbon dioxide injection process it is forming a Technology Advisor Committee and is pleased to announce that Jack Lifton has agreed to be the Chairman of the Committee. Jack will also assist the Company in marketing its Direct Lithium Carbonization Extraction Technology ("DLE").

Jack Lifton

Jack graduated from Wayne State University in Detroit with a degree in chemistry and mathematics; he did graduate work in chemistry at the University of Michigan, and he studied law at both Loyola University of Los Angeles and the University of Detroit School of Law. Jack has more than 6 decades of experience in chemical engineering and processing.

Amongst other accomplishments, Jack is recognized as an expert in the development and testing of separation technologies for a wide range of critical minerals. He is the editor in chief for critical materials for investor intel and the co-founder and Chairman of the Critical Minerals Institute. He is also an advisor to the U.S. Federal Government as well as numerous Governments globally. He has directly advised the U.S. Departments of Defense and Energy. He not only knows the lithium industry's trends but also knows the merits of existing and new processing technologies. As such his sense of timing can be critical.

Jack as Chairman of the Committee will have an option to purchase up to 500,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price $0.06 per common share, being the closing price of the Company's common shares on the Canadian Stock Exchange on March 28, 2023. The option will vest from time to time. All Stock Options were granted in accordance with the Company's stock option plan.

John Hamilton, CFO and a Director of the Company stated, "Jack will lend credibility to the Committee and help the Company in obtaining other industry experts to join the Committee and will be of great assistance to the Company in marketing its DLE Carbonization Technology."

About One World Lithium Inc.

One World Lithium Inc. remains focused on properties of merit that may contain lithium in brines. The Company is also focused on commercial application of the DOE's separation technology. OWL intends to license or joint venture its technology to current and future lithium carbonate producers. For more information, visit: https://oneworldlithium.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of One World Lithium Inc.

"Douglas Fulcher"

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information please visit www.oneworldlithium.com or email info@oneworldlithium.com or call 1-604-564-2017 Extension-3.

Forward-Looking Information: This press release may include forward looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the OWL, including, but not limited to: (I) the entry into of a Definitive Agreement with MatterGreen LLC ("MG") and timing thereof, (II) the ability of the OWL Divisional Patent Applications, following the Assignment and further R&D, to change the lithium extraction industry, (III) OWL's and MG's collective abilities to commercialize the OWL Divisional Patent Applications technology and (IV) )OWL's ability to attract other members to the Technology Committee. Although OWL believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because OWL can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from the those anticipated in such statements, important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the company's expectations include: (I) inability of OWL and MG to agree upon the essential terms for the Assignment and, as a result, the Definitive Agreement, (II) the inability of OWL and MG to commercialize the OWL Divisional Technologies; and (III) OWL's inability to execute its business plan and raise any required financing, (IV) risks and market fluctuations common to the mining industry and lithium sector in particular, and (V) advancements in other new separation technologies. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, labour shortages, inflationary pressures, rising interest rates, the global financial climate and the conflict in Ukraine and surrounding regions are some additional factors that are affecting current economic conditions and increasing economic uncertainty, which may impact the Company's operating performance, financial position, and future prospects. Collectively, the potential impacts of this economic environment pose risks that are currently indescribable and immeasurable. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward?looking information whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.