FPX Nickel Engages Investor Relations Firm

VANCOUVER, March 29, 2023 - FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) ("FPX" or the "Company") announces that it has retained the services of Renmark Financial Communications Inc. ("Renmark") to assist with its investor relations activities. In consideration of the services to be provided, the monthly fees incurred by the Company will be a cash consideration of up to $9,000, starting March 1st, 2023, on a monthly basis. Renmark does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia, and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite.

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.



"Martin Turenne"

Martin Turenne, President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.