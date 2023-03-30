Copper Fox Announces 2023 Exploration Plans for Mineral Mountain Copper Project

Calgary, March 30, 2023 - Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") and its wholly owned subsidiary, Desert Fox Copper Inc. ("Desert Fox"), are pleased to announce that they have executed a contract with Quantec Geosciences USA Inc. to conduct a deep penetrating geophysical survey on its 100% owned Mineral Mountain project located approximately 25 kilometers ('km') (15 miles) east of Florence, Arizona. The geophysical survey will employ Quantec's ORION 3D Swath DCIP configuration. Highlights of the survey are set out below:

Highlights

The objective of the survey is to further define the horizontal and depth extensions of the open-ended chargeability and resistivity signatures associated with the 4,500 meter ('m') long by 2,000 m wide copper "footprint".

Detailed mapping of lithology, alteration and mineralization along the proposed geophysical survey lines is planned to better interpret the results of the geophysical survey.

The survey is to commence in May 2023 and may vary subject to crew availability.

Geochemical vectoring (Cu/Zn ratio) defined a 4,000 m long northeast-southwest trending corridor potentially hosting two additional porphyry targets on strike with the mineralized Laramide age intrusive.

Elmer B. Stewart, President, and CEO of Copper Fox, stated, "The planned ORION 3D Swath DCIP survey has been used at our advanced exploration stage Eaglehead copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry project in northern British Columbia with considerable success. Mineral Mountain is a Laramide age porphyry copper-molybdenum system with enriched gold concentrations like several porphyry systems in the Safford mining district in southeastern Arizona with potential to locate several additional porphyry centers on strike with the mineralized Laramide age intrusive."

Geological Model

Mineral Mountain is a copper (gold-molybdenum) rich porphyry system characterized by a strong copper-magnetite association that was subjected to several episodes of weathering/oxidization commonly seen in porphyry copper systems in Arizona. The Cu-Au-Mo mineralization is hosted in mineralized and non-mineralized, porphyritic granodioritic and quartz monzonitic phases of the Laramide age intrusive (69.7 +/- 0.4 Ma; U/Pb zircon). The porphyry style mineralization is associated with strong Potassic alteration (K-Spar-biotite-magnetite) and Sericitic (sericitic-chlorite +/-actinolite) alteration. Propylitic (epidote + chlorite) is peripheral to mineralization and in places overprints the Potassic and Sericitic alteration evidenced by copper-epidote veining. The mineralization, alteration and the open-ended positive chargeability signature/resistivity signature identified in 2021 show a strong spatial correlation to several late-stage, pipe-like, intrusives within the Laramide intrusive with positive magnetic signatures attributed to early stage Potassic alteration.

2023 Geophysical Survey

The objective of the planned 50.5 km survey (see Image #1) is to map the chargeability and resistivity signatures of the porphyry mineralization and associated alteration patterns located within the multi-phase Laramide age intrusive. Utilizing the ORION 3D SWATH DCIP survey, configuration is expected to provide a better definition of the thickness of the surface weathering/oxidization profile, expand the limits of the chargeability and resistivity signature outlined in 2021 and map the two additional porphyry targets identified by the Cu/Zn ratio modelling.





Image #1: Planned 2023 Geophysical survey outline.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2177/160437_37c6a46db4fba896_001full.jpg

Geochemical Vectoring

Porphyry copper deposits exhibit metal zonation patterns grading from copper mineralization at the core (proximal) outward to base metal mineralization (distal) toward the edge of the porphyry system. The Cu/Zn ratio is commonly used to indicate proximity to the center of a porphyry system. The Cu/Zn ratio (based on 500 samples) for the Mineral Mountain project identified a structurally controlled northeast Cu/Zn trend (see Image #2) consistent with the copper mineralization, alteration patterns and interpreted late-stage intrusive activity. The areas exhibiting a Cu/Zn ratio greater than 50 exhibit a strong spatial association to the known copper occurrences within Laramide age intrusive and suggests the potential for additional porphyry centers within the Mineral Mountain project.





Image #2: Plan map showing generalized Cu/Zn ratio at various contour intervals within the Laramide age intrusive. Dimensions of the identified areas may be larger than actual due to extrapolation of values by the Micromine modelling software.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2177/160437_37c6a46db4fba896_002full.jpg

Elmer B. Stewart, MSc. P. Geol., President, and CEO of Copper Fox, is the Company's non-independent, nominated Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101, Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has reviewed and approves the scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release.

About Copper Fox:

Copper Fox is a Tier 1 Canadian resource company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: CUU) and the OTC Market (OTCQX: CPFXF) and is focused on copper exploration and development in Canada and the United States. The principal assets of Copper Fox and its wholly owned Canadian and United States subsidiaries, being Northern Fox Copper Inc. and Desert Fox Copper Inc., are the 100% ownership of the Van Dyke oxide copper project located in Miami, Arizona and the 25% interest in the Schaft Creek Joint Venture with Teck Resources Ltd. on the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia. For more information on Copper Fox's other mineral properties and investments visit the Company's website at copperfoxmetals.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Elmer B. Stewart

President and Chief Executive Officer

For additional information contact: Jason Shepherd 1-844 484-2820 or at investor@copperfoxmetals.com.

