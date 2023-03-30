Blue Thunder Mining Inc. Provides Update on Analog Gold Inc. RTO

Toronto, March 30, 2023 - Blue Thunder Mining Inc. (TSXV: BLUE) ("Blue Thunder" or the "Company") provides the following update on the status of its transaction with Analog Gold Inc. ("Analog") announced on January 30, 2023.

As announced by the Company in its January 30, 2023 news release, the Company has entered into a binding letter of intent (the "LOI") to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Analog ("Analog Shares") in exchange for common shares of the Company ("Blue Thunder Shares"). The transaction will constitute a Reverse Takeover ("RTO") under the rules of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The RTO is arm's length and there is no finder's fee associated with the transaction.

Information on the terms of the LOI and the RTO is contained in the Company's January 30, 2023 news release.

One of the conditions of completion of the RTO is that the Company complete a concurrent financing (the "Concurrent Financing") for minimum gross proceeds of C$250,000. Blue Thunder is pleased to announce that it has completed the Concurrent Financing, by issuing a convertible promissory note in the amount of $250,000 which will be converted into common shares of the Company on completion of the RTO at a price of $0.28 per share (the "Concurrent Financing Price")

When the LOI was announced on January 30, 2023, it was anticipated that the parties would enter into a definitive agreement replacing the LOI (the "Formal Agreement") on or about March 27, 2023, and that the closing of the RTO would take place on or about March 30, 2023. Due to the requirement that Blue include audited financial statements of Analog in the information circular to be sent to the Company's shareholders and the anticipated timing of various other steps required to complete the RTO, the parties now anticipate that the Formal Agreement will be entered into on or on or about May 17, 2023, and the RTO will close in late June, 2023 following a meeting of Blue Thunder's shareholders which will be held to approve the RTO.

Trading in Blue Thunder's common shares will remain halted pending the review of the proposed transaction by the Exchange and satisfaction of conditions of the Exchange for resumption of trading.

Further particulars of the RTO, the members of the Board of Directors and management of the Company following the RTO, the financing of Analog being undertaking in conjunction with the RTO, financial information regarding Analog and technical information regarding Analog's mineral properties will be disclosed in future documents which will be filed by the Company.

About Blue Thunder

Blue Thunder is a gold exploration company that controls 100% of a large land position near Chibougamau, Québec. The Muus Gold project covers approximately 51,000 hectares in five separate blocks of prospective ground in the eastern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Project is considered particularly prospective for gold mineralization, as a series of prominent ductile and brittle fault-sets transect the Project, including the Guercheville and Fancamp deformation zones, both of which are associated with numerous past and currently producing precious- and base metal mines in the district.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Dorian L. (Dusty) Nicol, CEO & Director

For more information, please visit our website www.bluethundermining.com, or contact Mr. Dorian L. (Dusty) Nicol, dusty@bluethundermining.com, (647) 848-1009.



