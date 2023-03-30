Tartisan Nickel Corp. Proceeds to Advanced Exploration at the Kenbridge Nickel Deposit, Kenora Mining District, Ontario. Retains Nordmin Engineering Ltd., Thunder Bay, Ontario

Toronto, March 30, 2023 - Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Nordmin Engineering Ltd. has been hired to provide guidance and assistance as the Kenbridge Nickel Project transitions into the Advanced Exploration ("AEX") and Project Development Phase.

The Company has hired Nordmin Engineering Ltd. of Thunder Bay, Ontario, to assist in developing the plan for the Kenbridge AEX project. Nordmin is a Consulting Engineering firm focused on the mining and resource sector, who have completed projects worldwide. Nordmin will work with Tartisan's staff to plan next steps in exploration and development and assist with their permitting and licensing efforts.

In completing the recent Preliminary Economic Assessment, Tartisan management sees an opportunity to further expand our understanding of the deposit and enhance the current resource through the completion of an Advanced Exploration ("AEX") effort at the Kenbridge Nickel Project. This will both add value to the project and provide insights on the deeper extents of the Kenbridge Nickel deposit.

In preparation for this work, Tartisan Nickel Corp. will focus on these next steps:

Complete our work to develop the road into the Kenbridge Nickel mine site to provide ease of access for further exploration and development.

Focus on working with our First Nations and community partners to complete the environmental assessment and permitting work for the project.

Complete a new deep geophysical ("MT") survey of the property to further define targets for the planned AEX project.

Complete additional drilling to test those new targets as well as further outline known mineralization.

Complete additional drilling to bring Inferred Resources into the Indicated category.

Complete a scoping-level review of the planned Kenbridge AEX Project to provide guidance on expected expenditures as well as providing inputs on permitting submissions over the next several months.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. CEO Mark Appleby states, "We are pleased to be working with Nordmin Engineering as the Kenbridge Nickel Project moves into the Advanced Exploration phase. 2023 will be a pivotal year for Tartisan as we move towards feasibility and into project development and ultimately production at Kenbridge".

Dean MacEachern P.Geo. is the Qualified Person under NI 43-101 and has read and approved the technical content of this News Release.

About Tartisan Nickel Corp.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. is a Canadian based battery metals and mine development company whose flagship asset is the Kenbridge Nickel Deposit located in northwestern Ontario. Tartisan also owns; the Sill Lake Silver Property in Sault St. Marie, Ontario, and the Don Pancho Manganese-Zinc-Lead-Silver Project in Peru. Tartisan Nickel Corp. also owns equity stakes in: Class 1 Nickel & Technologies Corp. and Peruvian Metals Corp.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: TN) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA). Currently, there are 114,297,128 shares outstanding (127,338,959 fully diluted).

For further information, please contact Mark Appleby, President & CEO, and a Director of the Company, at 416-804-0280 (info@tartisannickel.com). Additional information about Tartisan can be found at the Company's website at www.tartisannickel.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

