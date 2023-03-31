Oberon Uranium Provides Update on Lucky Boy Uranium Property in Gila County, Arizona

Vancouver, March 31, 2023 - Oberon Uranium Corp. (the "Company") (CSE:OBRN) is pleased to provide an update on its Lucky Boy Uranium Property located in Gila County, Arizona. Preliminary geologic mapping and a grid-controlled radon survey conducted in Spring of 2022, identified both favorable host rocks and anomalous radon values marking the perimeter boundary of the 272-acre, core lode claim land position. Initial geologic interpretation suggests SW-NE trending uranium mineralization continues beyond the claim boundary where it plunges beneath capping lithology but is then surface exposed by high-angle block faulting. Based on this evidence, an additional 268 acres of State Land Mineral Leases were acquired mid-season in 2022 and were recently approved. At present, combined lode claims and State Mineral Leases total 540 acres.

Field work to date appears to have also identified a surface metal ion/geochemical signature overlying concealed mineralization. Current planning, focusing on identification of drill targets beyond historic workings, will utilize grid radon and soil geochemistry in combination with detailed mapping.

Lawrence Hay, President of Oberon Uranium Corp. states "Having the State Land Mineral Leases approved is a very positive development, as it approximately doubles our land package. We look forward to beginning exploratory work on this part of our project."

About the Company

Oberon Uranium Corp. is a mineral exploration company with an option to acquire a 100% interest in the past producing Lucky Boy Property located in Arizona, USA. Oberon also has a 100% interest in the Element 92 Property located in Saskatchewan, Canada. For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or contact the Company by email at info@oberonuranium.com

