LAURION Enters into Agreement with ONYEN Corporation to Support its Growth and ESG Reporting

TORONTO, March 31, 2023 - Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSXV: LME) (OTCPINK: LMEFF) ("LAURION" or the "Corporation") is very pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with ONYEN Corporation ("ONYEN") for it to provide its unique technology software for the Corporation's 2023 and future environmental, social and governance ("ESG") reporting on LAURION's 100% wholly-owned 47km2 Ishkoday property. The Ishkoday project is located in northwestern Ontario, 56 kilometres west of Geraldton, and just 10 kilometres north of the Trans-Canada highway No. 11 along Provincial Road 801.

LAURION is well funded, with an experienced and devoted technical team. Significant advances in understanding the nature and distribution of earlier polymetallic (epithermal) and later gold (orogenic) mineralization was achieved during 2022. This is expected to enable better exploration focus within the roughly 6 km-long corridor where most known mineralization has been documented, to date, along with better targeting of additional zones where potential is suspected.

Cynthia Le Sueur-Aquin, President and CEO of LAURION, commented: "Retaining ONYEN to complete our ESG reporting reflects LAURION's commitment to our communities, the principles embodied by ESG, and the standards by which we hold ourselves accountable." She further explained: "The ONYEN system is a powerful platform that helps companies better capture, monitor, benchmark, manage and report their ESG risks and opportunities with real-time reporting displayed on the Executive Dashboard and ESG Scorecards. It also includes an AI driven predictive scoring model, in real time, to assist the Corporation in understanding how the resulting metrics are viewed by the investing community, thereby supporting our efforts to meet our obligations to stakeholders. With all relevant standards and frameworks built in, this solution generates auditable ESG reports for directors, CEOs, sustainability professionals, capital providers, rating agencies and regulators. ESG and the concepts contained within are embedded in our corporate values. These concepts, along with our values, will help us deliver on our commitments, and confirm the way we operate at LAURION".

LAURION is proud to have worked with three local First Nation communities over the past six years, engaging in open dialogue based on transparency, trust and mutual respect. LAURION is committed to being a good neighbour through enhanced community engagement and looks forward to maintaining and further developing its First Nation relationships.

Qualified Person

The technical contents of this release were reviewed and approved by Avrom E. Howard, PGeo, MSc, a consultant to LAURION, and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About LAURION Mineral Exploration Inc.

The Corporation is a junior mineral exploration and development company listed on the TSXV under the symbol LME and on the OTCPINK under the symbol LMEFF. LAURION now has 256,909,855 outstanding shares of which approximately 80% are owned and controlled by Insiders who are eligible investors under the "Friends and Family" categories.

LAURION's emphasis is on the development of its flagship project, the 100% owned mid-stage 47 km2 Ishkoday project, and its gold-silver and gold-rich polymetallic mineralization.

About ONYEN:

Onyen Corporation is a global technology company providing the premiere software solution for the simplification and automation of sustainability reporting for improved access to capital.

Onyen helps companies better capture, monitor, benchmark, manage and report their environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks and opportunities with real-time reporting displayed on the Executive Dashboard and ESG Scorecards. With all relevant standards and frameworks built in, this solution generates auditable ESG reports for directors, CEOs, sustainability professionals, capital providers, rating agencies and regulators.

