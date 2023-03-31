China Gold International Reports Tailings Overflow at its Jiama Copper-Gold Polymetallic Mine

VANCOUVER, March 31, 2023 - China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSX:CGG); (HKEX:2099) ("China Gold International Resources" or the "Company" ) reports that production has been suspended at its Jiama Copper-Gold Polymetallic Mine due to a tailings overflow.

On March 27, 2023, a tailings overflow occurred due to minor tailing dam damages from the Guolanggou tailings pond at the Company's Jiama Mine. The Company immediately launched an emergency plan to assess and contain the overflow. Production operations were suspended and non-essential personnel were evacuated from the affected area. The Company was able to quickly contain and repair the damage while ensuring the safety of people and the environment. With the repair of Guolanggou tailings dam, the overflow has been contained. In addition, the Slope monitoring radar has been installed to monitor the starter dyke and subsequent dykes of the tailing pond on a 24-hour basis.

The tailings overflow did not cause any contamination to the surrounding environment, and there was no impact on the safety of employees and local community. Under the supervision and guidance of the emergency management and mine safety supervision departments, the Company is currently conducting a comprehensive risk assessment of the tailings pond, developing and implementing a restoration plan to ensure the safety of the tailings pond.

About China Gold International Resources

China Gold International Resources is a gold and base metal mining company incorporated in BC, Canada and operates two mines, the Chang Shan Hao Gold Mine in Inner Mongolia, China and the Jiama Copper-Gold Polymetallic Mine in Tibet, China. The Company's objective is to build shareholder value through growing production at its current mining operations, expanding its resource base, and acquiring and developing new projects internationally. The Company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CGG) and the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKEX: 2099).

For further information on the Company, please refer to SEDAR's website at www.sedar.com, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited's website at www.hkex.com.hk, the Company's website at www.chinagoldintl.com, or call the Company at +1-604-609-0598 and email to info@chinagoldintl.com.

Cautionary Note About Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information regarding China Gold International Resources contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Although China Gold International Resources believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. China Gold International Resources cautions that actual performance will be affected by a number of factors, most of which are beyond its control, and that future events and results may vary substantially from what China Gold International Resources currently foresees. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration results, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. The forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The information contained herein is stated as of the current date and subject to change after that date.

