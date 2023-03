RT Minerals Corp. Announces Resignation of Director

Vancouver, March 31, 2023 - RT Minerals Corp. (TSXV:RTM) (OTC:RTMFF) (the "Company" or "RTM") announces that Mr. Gary Claytens has resigned from the board of directors of the Company to pursue other interests. The Company thanks Mr. Claytens for his service to the Company and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Douglas J. Andrews, B.Sc., M.Sc.

President and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 403-200-6542

RT Minerals Corp.

Telephone: 604-681-3170 Fax: 604-681-3552

