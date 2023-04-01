TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, March 31, 2023 -

Pure Gold Mining Inc. ("PGM.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Suspend

BULLETIN DATE: March 31, 2023

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated March 21, 2023 and Pure Gold Mining Inc. (the "Company") new release dated March 30, 2023, effective at the opening on Tuesday, April 04, 2023, the common shares of the Company will be suspended for failure to maintain Exchange Requirements.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

23/03/31 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. ("DME")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: March 31, 2023

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated March 24, 2023, the Exchange has been notified that Beacon Securities Limited (the "Agent") has exercised their remaining over-allotment options being 545,000 units to bring their over-allotment option to a full exercise of 1,545,000 units.

With this full over-allotment exercise, gross proceeds from the Short Form Prospectus (the "Prospectus") dated March 20, 2023, were $23,097,750.

Please see below for the summary of the Prospectus.

Prospectus-Units Brokered Offering:

Offering: 11,845,000 units (including full exercise of the Agent's Over-Allotment Option). Each unit consists of one common share in the capital of the company and one common share purchase warrant.



Unit Price: $1.95 per unit.



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: $2.70 per share for a period of 2 years from closing, subject to acceleration.



Agent: Beacon Securities Limited.



Agent's Commission: Beacon Securities Limited - $782,613 cash from the sale of the units, excluding any units purchased by subscribers that will directly settle their purchase with the Company. The Agent also received a corporate finance fee of $600,000 plus applicable taxes.



Over-Allotment Option: The Agent exercised their full over-allotment option to purchase an additional 1,545,000 units.



Agent's Compensation Option: 401,340 options, including the full exercise of the over-allotment option.



Corporate Finance Fee Compensation Option: 309,360 options



The Agent's Compensation Options and the Corporate Finance Fee Compensation Options both have an exercise price of $1.95 per option for a period of 2 years following the closing date.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 2, 2023, March 3, 2023, March 21, 2023, March 24, 2023, and March 31, 2023, and the Short Form Prospectus dated March 20, 2023, which have been filed on SEDAR.

HERCULES SILVER CORP. ("BIG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 31, 2023

Effective at 11:57 a.m. PST, March 30, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

HERCULES SILVER CORP. ("BIG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 31, 2023

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, March 31, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

KALO GOLD CORP. ("KALO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: March 31, 2023

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 596,260 shares at $0.12 to settle outstanding debt for $71,551.25.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

KINGFISHER METALS CORP. ("KFR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 31, 2023

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an option agreement (the "Agreement") dated March 6, 2023, between Kingfisher Metals Corp. (the "Company") and an arm's length party (the "Optionor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the company may acquire a 100-per-cent interest in a series of mineral claims located in the province of British Columbia, commonly referred to as the Ball Creek East project. By way of Consideration, the Company will issue a total of $3,500,000 in shares (up to a maximum of 70,000,000 shares) at a price the greater of $0.05 and the market price to the optionor and will pay $7,500,000 in exploration expenditures over a 4 year period. The Property is subject to a 2% net smelter return to be retained by Sandstorm Gold Ltd., of which one-half may be purchased by Orogen at any time with a cash payment of $1,000,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 7, 2023.

KINGFISHER METALS CORP. ("KFR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 31, 2023

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an option agreement (the "Agreement") dated March 6, 2023, between Kingfisher Metals Corp. (the "Company") and an arm's length party (the "Optionor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the company may acquire a 100-per-cent interest in a series of mineral claims located in the province of British Columbia, commonly referred to as the Hank project. By way of Consideration, the Company will make a total cash payment of $250,000, will issue a total of $3,000,000 in shares (up to a maximum of 60,000,000 shares) at a price the greater of $0.05 and the market price to the optionor and will pay a total of $3,000,000 in exploration expenditures over a 4 year period. The Property is subject to a 3% net smelter return royalty is to be retained by Orogen Royalties Inc., of which 1% may be purchased by Golden Ridge at any time with a cash payment of US$3,000,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 7, 2023.

Metalore Resources Ltd. ("MET")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 31, 2023

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the non-arm's length exchange of assets. Pursuant to the agreement, the Company shall acquire the remaining 48% interest in four natural gas wells located in Houghton Township, Ontario. As consideration, the Company shall give one mineral lease, located in the Greenstone Municipality, NW Ontario to the non-arm's length party.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 31, 2023.

PLANTIFY FOODS, INC. ("PTFY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 31, 2023

Effective at 8:16 a.m. PST, March 31, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

POWER METALS CORP. ("PWM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 31, 2023

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on March 06, 2023:

Number of Shares: 11,325,000 Flow-Through Shares



Purchase Price: $0.57 per Flow-Through Shares



Number of Placee: 17 initial purchasers and 2 End-Buyers

Commission: $ 129,105 N/A 226,500 Warrants



Broker Warrants Term: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.40 for a period of 18 months from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on March 27, 2023, announcing the closing of the private placement.

SP STRATEGIC ACQUISITION CORP. ("SPSA.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: March 31, 2023

Reference is made to our bulletin dated March 29, 2023, with respect to the listing of the Company's shares.

We have received confirmation that the closing has occurred. Therefore, the common shares of the Company which were listed at the close of business March 30, 2023, commenced trading on Friday, March 31, 2023.

The Company has completed its public offering of securities on March 31, 2023. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering are $500,000 (5,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

SP STRATEGIC ACQUISITION CORP. ("SPSA.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 31, 2023

Effective at 6:15 a.m. PST, March 31, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

SP STRATEGIC ACQUISITION CORP. ("SPSA.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 31, 2023

Effective at 8:30 a.m. PST, March 31, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

CANADA ENERGY PARTNERS INC. ("CE.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 31, 2023

Effective at 12:30 p.m. PST, March 30, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

Zincore Metals Inc. ("ZNC.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 31, 2023

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 17, 2023:

Number of Shares: 19,080,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.01 per share



Warrants: 19,080,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 19,080,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a one year period



Number of Placees: 9 placees

The Company issued a news release on February 14, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

