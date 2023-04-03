Pacific Imperial Mines Announces Warrant Extension

Vancouver, April 3, 2023 - Pacific Imperial Mines Inc. (TSXV:PPM) ("Pacific Imperial" or the "Company") announces that, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, it intends to extend the expiration date by two (2) years on a total of 3,800,000 warrants (the "Warrants") originally issued by the Company on April 23, 2021 pursuant to a non-brokered private placement.

All other terms and conditions of the Warrants, including the exercise price, remain the same.

About Pacific Imperial Mines

Pacific Imperial is a mineral exploration company based in Vancouver, Canada, engaged in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of mineral properties in an acceptable risk environment. The company's current focus is on two properties; Eagle Mountain Lithium and Brownell.

