Cobre Limited: Receipt of Placement Funds from Metal Tiger

Sydney, Australia - Cobre Ltd. (ASX:CBE) is pleased to advise that it has received cleared funds of A$1m from the Company's largest shareholder, Metal Tiger plc (Metal Tiger) following the approval of shareholders pursuant to resolution 2 at the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting on 24 March 2023, in respect of Metal Tiger's participation in the second tranche of the Placement announced to the ASX on 19 December 2022 (Placement).
Metal Tiger's participation in the Placement is on the same terms as those shareholders who participated in the first tranche and the Share Purchase Plan of A$0.15 per share. The shares will be issued tomorrow.
About Cobre Limited:
Cobre Ltd. (ASX:CBE) is a copper and base-metals explorer with projects in Western Australia and Botswana. The Company recently discovered a new high-grade VMS deposit enriched in Copper, Gold, Zinc and Silver in Western Australia, and is currently exploring approximately 8,100 km2 of tenements within the Kalahari Copper Belt (KCB) in Botswana.
