Golden Cariboo Mobilizes to Quesnelle Gold Quartz Mine Property Near Hixon, BC

Vancouver, April 4, 2023 - Golden Cariboo Resources Ltd. (the "Company") (TSXV:GCC) is pleased to announce its team has mobilized to the Company's Quesnelle Gold Quartz Mine property near Hixon, British Columbia.

The Company has a diamond drill onsite and is in the process of clearing roads of snow to commence its 2023 exploration season.

Company director Andrew H. Rees commented "We're excited to get a head start on Golden Cariboo's 2023 exploration program, which will include diamond drilling and ancillary geological work. Clearing roads and trails of snow while the project is in freezing temperatures, will save the exploration and drilling teams a significant amount of time during the snow melt and subsequent drying periods which can leave certain areas temporarily inaccessible due to soft ground conditions. News announcing the start of drilling is forthcoming as work is anticipated to commence in the coming weeks."

About Golden Cariboo Resources Ltd.

Golden Cariboo Resources Ltd. is rediscovering the Cariboo Gold Rush by proceeding with high-grade targeted drilling and trenching programs on its Quesnelle Gold Quartz Mine project which is almost fully encircled on 3 of 4 sides by Osisko Development.

Golden Cariboo's Quesnelle Gold Quartz Mine property is 4 km northeast of, and road accessible from, Hixon in central British Columbia. The Property includes the Quesnelle Quartz gold-silver deposit, which was discovered in 1865 in conjunction with placer mining activities and produced 2,048 tonnes grading 3.14 g/t Au and 4.18 g/t Ag in 1932 and 1939, with an additional 217 tonnes of unknown grade reported in 1878 (BC Minfile, 2021). Hixon Creek, which dissects the Hixon Gold claims, is a placer creek which has seen limited, small-scale placer production since the mid 1860's. From Ministry of Mines Reports prior to 1945, estimates of up to $2,000,000 worth of placer gold was mined from Hixon Creek.

For further information please contact:

Golden Cariboo Resources Ltd.

"Andrew H. Rees"

Andrew H. Rees, Director

Tel: 604-682-2928

