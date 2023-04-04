Encore Energy Supports Key Texas Legislation

CORPUS CHRISTI, April 4, 2023 - enCore Energy Corp. ("enCore" or the "Company") (NYSE: EU) (TSXV: EU)) today announced that enCore's Chief Operating Officer, Peter Luthiger, testifies today before the Texas State House Committee on Natural Resources regarding two bills of importance to the uranium industry. Both bills are sponsored by Texas State Representative Ryan Guillen. Mr. Luthiger, who is also Chairman of the Texas Mining and Reclamation Association (TMRA), testifies both on behalf of enCore and TMRA's Uranium Mining Committee.

Bill HB 4119 would enhance the administrative procedure for permitting in-situ recovery (ISR) of uranium by clarifying the public's ability to participate in one fulsome and transparent hearing. Bill HB 4120 would allow the Texas Council on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) staff to inspect a proposed well site using aerial or satellite imagery, or other appropriate sources, rather than conducting an on-site visit. The bills would make the administrative process more efficient, reduce staff time and conserve groundwater that would otherwise be consumed in reclamation activities during the permitting process.

enCore Energy's Chief Executive Officer, Paul Goranson, stated "Working together with our Texas State Representatives and the Texas Mining and Reclamation Association is extremely important to enhance and improve our regulatory environment. While Texas is one of the most favorable states for in-situ recovery of uranium, we always seek ways to work together to ensure we maintain Texas as a leading jurisdiction. At all times enCore seeks to work to ensure our company leads the way to provide the people of Texas and the United States with a reliable and environmentally-responsible source of material for nuclear energy, fueling the future."

For more information about Texas State bills HB4119 and HB4120 please visit:

HB 4119 https://capitol.texas.gov/tlodocs/88R/billtext/html/HB04119I.htm

HB 4120 https://capitol.texas.gov/tlodocs/88R/billtext/html/HB04120I.htm

About the Texas Mining and Reclamation Association (TMRA)

The Texas Mining and Reclamation Association (TMRA) is a single voice for the Texas mining industry that exhibits integrity, clarity and vision in its efforts to create balance between mineral production, environmental protection, economic strength and public welfare; and to inform the public, regulators and legislators of the value of mining to the Texas economy and lifestyle.

About enCore Energy Corp.

enCore Energy Corp. is committed to providing clean, reliable, and affordable domestic nuclear energy by becoming the next United States uranium producer in 2023. enCore solely utilizes In-Situ Recovery (ISR) for uranium extraction, a well-known and proven technology co-developed by the leaders at enCore Energy. In-Situ Recovery extracts uranium in a non-invasive process through the use of natural groundwater and oxygen, coupled with a proven ion exchange process, to recover the uranium. Uranium production is planned at enCore's licensed and past-producing South Texas Rosita Processing Plant in 2023, and at its licensed and past-producing South Texas Alta Mesa Processing Plant in 2024. Future projects in enCore's production pipeline include the Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota and the Gas Hills project in Wyoming, along with significant uranium resource endowments in New Mexico providing long-term opportunities. The enCore team is led by industry experts with extensive knowledge and experience in all aspects of ISR uranium operations and the nuclear fuel cycle. enCore diligently works to realize value from other owned assets, including our proprietary uranium database that includes technical information from many past producing companies, from our various non-core assets, and by leveraging our ISR expertise in researching opportunities that support the use of this technology as applied to other metals. enCore is also committed to working with local communities and indigenous governments to create positive impact from corporate developments.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain information contained in this news release, including: any information relating to the Company being a leading uranium company; and any other statements regarding future expectations, beliefs, goals or prospects; may constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements").

