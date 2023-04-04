Vortex Energy Completes Acquisition of Blue Ocean Salt Corp.

VANCOUVER, April 04, 2023 - Vortex Energy Corp. (CSE: VRTX) ("Vortex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce?, further to its news release dated March 7, 2023, that it has completed the acquisition of 100% of the issued and outstanding share capital of Blue Ocean Salt Corp. ("BOSC") in consideration for an aggregate of 20,600,004 common shares in the capital of the Company.



BOSC owns a 100% interest in and to the Robinsons River Salt Property located in the Bay St. George region of southwestern Newfoundland, which consists of four contiguous mineral licenses and is comprised of 687 claims (the "Property"). The Property is near a major Atlantic Ocean port in Newfoundland, covering 17,139 hectares.

Paul Sparkes, CEO of the Company, stated: "we are very pleased to close this transaction and be part of the thriving mining exploration industry and community in Newfoundland and Labrador. We look forward to expanding on our future plans in the province at a later date."

About Vortex Energy Corp.

Vortex Energy Corp. is an exploration stage company engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. Its flagship asset, the Fire Eye Project, is located in the Wollaston Domain of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The Company is working to advance this project while continuing to assess other energy metal properties.

