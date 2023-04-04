Q Battery Metals Corporation Magnetics Interpretation La Corne South Lithium Project, Quebec

VANCOUVER, April 4, 2023 - Q Battery Metals Corp. ("Q Battery Metals" or the "Company) (CSE:QMET)(Frankfurt:0NB)(OTC PINK:BTKRF) is pleased to provide an update on their La Corne South project located north of Val d'Or, Quebec. The geologic team has undertaken remodelling of the previously completed magnetics survey with the objective of outlining potential pegmatite bodies within the host volcanic rocks.

Two areas of the La Corne South project were covered by drone-supported magnetic survey in 2021. The intent of the survey was to map magnetically high trends associated with pyrrhotite-bearing massive sulphide mineralization hosted in the volcanic rocks that cross the claims. Several outcrops and historic drill holes have revealed the presence of massive sulphide mineralization, that where sampled, returned elevated copper, zinc, and silver values (see News Release dated March 15, 2023).

In response to the recent discovery of potential lithium mineralization in pegmatite bodies on the La Corne South project, the team is now looking for structures in the magnetic mapping that could be related to pegmatite. Lithium pegmatites are known to express anomalously low magnetic susceptibility readings and are generally constrained to regional-scale geological structures. In particular, the Boily Berubé mineral showing has been described as pegmatitic "veins" hosting molybdenite and bismithinite. The showing is located within a zone of relatively high magnetics that may be masking the pegmatitic material.

The Q Battery geology team modeled the magnetics data using Kriging geostatistical methodology with symbology reversed to show magnetic lows as "hot" colors. The Initial results indicate zones of magnetically low response that may be preliminary targets for ground follow-up. The target zones trend off of the area of the survey coverage. The company is now considering extending the high detail magnetic surveying to cover the full 25 km2 of the La Corne South project claims.

Q Battery Metals- La Corne South Lithium Project is located over the southern portion of the La Corne batholith. At least 14 lithium projects are associated with the margins of the La Corne batholith within 20 kilometres of the Q Battery Metals claims. Sections of the batholith are pegmatitic which host the lithium. The North American lithium project is a historic lithium mine that now lists proven and probable mineral reserves estimated at 29.2 million tonnes, grading 0.96 per cent lithium oxide, with contained Li2O of 280,300 t. As well, the potential for volcanogenic massive sulphide deposition containing copper-zinc-silver is evident on the claims.

The reader is cautioned that resources that exist on properties outside of the Q Battery Metals claims are not direct indicators of mineralization on the claims.

Q Battery Metals exploration programs undertaken in Quebec are supervised by Dr. Mathieu Piché, OGQ, with office located north of Val d'Or. He is also a Q Battery Metals company director. The company has 100% interest in mineral claims within Quebec and British Columbia, with exploration targeting strategic and precious metals.

Perry Grunenberg, P.Geo, a "Qualified Person" as that term is defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions as of that date. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development; the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing; the Company's limited operating history; the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations; fluctuations in the prices of commodities; operating hazards and risks; competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Prospectus dated September 8, 2017 available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions, and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

