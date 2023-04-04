CMC Metals Ltd. Awards Archaeology Overview Assessment for the Silverknife-Amy Area to H3M Environmental

VANCOUVER, April 4, 2023 - CMC Metals Ltd. (TSX-V:CMB)(Frankfurt:ZM5P)(OTCQB:CMCXF) ("CMC" or the "Company") Vancouver, BC.: CMC Metals Ltd. - (the "Company") (TSX-V:CMB) is pleased to announce that H3M Environmental ("H3M") has been contracted to complete an Archaeology Overview Assessment ("AOA) of the Silverknife-Amy project areas.

The AOA will be conducted on all proposed access routes and all claims for both the Silverknife and Amy projects in the Rancheria Silver District, north-central British Columbia. The AOA will serve to identify any potential areas of archaeological concern and ensure that Indigenous notification and participation plans will be developed and executed in accordance with the British Columbia Heritage Conservation Act and associated policies, guidelines and best practices. The project is expected to be completed in 4-6 weeks.

Kevin Brewer, President and CEO, noted, "During early engagement with First Nations groups and the Government of British Columbia we recognized that archaeology studies should be conducted on our property areas. Such studies ensure that our Company is fully informed of any potential concerns prior to initiating exploration activities. We also have adopted the Archaeological Chance Find Procedure of the Tahltan Central Government. These activities help to facilitate the permitting process and foster positive First Nations relations. The area of study will also assist us in the development of a permit application for the Amy Project. These efforts contribute to our objective of conducting exploration in a highly responsible manner."

About CMC Metals Ltd.

CMC Metals Ltd. is a growth stage exploration company focused on opportunities for high grade polymetallic deposits in Yukon, British Columbia and Newfoundland. Our polymetallic silver-lead-zinc CRD prospects in the Rancheria Silver District include the Silverknife project (British Columbia), located in very close proximity to one of the world's highest grade underground silver-lead-zinc mines in the world (owned by Coeur Mining Inc.), the Silver Hart Deposit and Blue Heaven claims (Yukon), Amy claims located 7km west of the Silverknife claims (British Columbia). Our polymetallic projects with potential for copper-silver-gold and other metals include Bridal Veil, Terra Nova (optioned to Highbank Mining Inc.), and Rodney Pond (central Newfoundland) and Logjam (Yukon).

