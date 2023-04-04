RT Minerals Corp. Reprices Non-Brokered Private Placement

Vancouver, April 4, 2023 - RT Minerals Corp. (TSXV:RTM) (OTC: RTMFF) (the "Company" or "RTM") announces that it has repriced the proposed non-brokered private placement originally announced on March 15, 2023. The Company now proposes to undertake a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") to raise gross proceeds of up to $750,000 through the sale of up to 12,500,000 units (each, a "Unit") of the Company at a price of $0.06 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half of a share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable into one further common share at a price of $0.08 for a term of 12 months. The warrants will be transferrable, and all securities issued will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day. The Units were previously priced at $0.075 with a half warrant exercisable at $0.10 per share.

The proceeds from the Offering will be used to pay trade payables, existing liabilities, exploration work and for general working capital.

Finders' fees may be paid in connection with the Offering in accordance with the policies of the TSXV. The Offering is subject to the approval of the TSXV.

Directors and officers of the Company may acquire securities under the Offering, which will be considered a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). Such participation is expected to be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101.

About RT Minerals Corp.

RT Minerals Corp. is a junior exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RTM". The Company holds a 100% interest in a portfolio of critical mineral, gold and base metal properties in Ontario, including the Case Batholith group of properties prospective for lithium and cesium; the Ireland property prospective for rare earth elements; the Kenogaming, Pharand I and II properties prospective for nickel, chromium and cobalt; the Milligan, Blakelock and McQuibban gold properties; and the Timmins base metals property. The Company also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Link-Catharine RLDZ gold property located 22 km south-southeast of the town of Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

For more information on the Company and its properties, please visit the Company's website at www.rtmcorp.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Douglas J. Andrews, B.Sc., M.Sc.

President and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 403-200-6542

RT Minerals Corp.

Telephone: 604-681-3170 Fax: 604-681-3552

