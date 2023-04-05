F3 Strengthens Technical Expertise of the Board

Kelowna, April 4, 2023 - F3 Uranium Corp. (TSV: FUU) (OTCQB: FUUFF), ("F3" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. John DeJoia and Terrence Osier to the Board of Directors.



Mr. Dejoia has over 40 years in the uranium industry and has held positions as Chief Geologist, Director of Technical Services, Construction Manager and Senior Vice-President positions.

He has worked in every sector of the uranium industry, including mining, where he was directly responsible for mining 22 million pounds of uranium, along with managing Geologic, Engineering, Environmental and Land projects throughout his career. He has also worked in open-pit, underground and In-Situ uranium production, exploration, mine development and nuclear remediation. Mr. Dejoia has a B.S. in Geology from the University of Wyoming.

Mr. Terrence Osier is a Professional Geologist with 18 years of experience in the uranium industry. He is currently the Vice President of Exploration for Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp., a US-focused company that is currently exploring and permitting uranium projects in the state of Wyoming. From 2004 to 2013, Mr. Osier was the lead geologist for Strathmore Minerals Corp. in their Wyoming operations. Mr. Osier has a Master of Science in Geology from Idaho State University, and a Bachelor of Science in Geology from Western Washington University.



F3 Corp. also announces that Nicky Grant and Chris Hilditch have stepped down as Directors of the Company effective immediately.

About F3 Uranium Corp.

F3 is a uranium project generator and exploration company, focusing on projects in the Athabasca Basin, home to some of world's largest high grade uranium discoveries. F3 currently has 16 projects in the Athabasca Basin. Several of F3's projects are near large uranium discoveries, including, Arrow, Triple R and Hurricane deposits. F3 is currently in the middle of its winter exploration/drill program, expanding and growing its JR zone discovery on its PLN project.

