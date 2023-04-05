Renforth Intersects Visible Net Textured Sulphides at Surimeau

April 5 - Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE:RFR) (OTC:RFHRF) (FSE:9RR) ("Renforth" or the "Company") has completed our 6 drill hole program, with mineralized graphitic mudstones hosting copper, zinc and nickel intersected in each hole drilled over ~700m strike at the western end of the ~20 km long Victoria polymetallic mineralized structure which crosses the centre of the wholly owned 330 sq. km. Surimeau property. In this drill program Renforth intersected net textured sulphides, notable as one of Renforth's targets at Surimeau is to discover the source of the VMS stringer mineralization observed in this, and prior, drill programs.

The westernmost, and high priority geophysical (mag & EM) anomaly at the western end of Victoria was the target of this drill program, the 6 drill holes into the structure in this area revealed that the mineralized graphitic mudstone, seen all along the 20km strike of Victoria in drill holes and surface prospecting, is thickening. In this area, based upon visuals and XRF readings, the mudstones deliver a consistent nickel value, along with higher levels of zinc and copper mineralization. Samples have been submitted for assay, results will be released as available.

Net Textured Sulphides in Core



Click Image To View Full Size

Net Textured Sulphides in Drill Core



Click Image To View Full Size

Nicole will present an update online at 2:30est today with the Emerging Growth Conference, attendance is free with registration, the link is https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1595545&tp_key=f9a65401a1&sti=rfhrf

Technical disclosure in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Francis R. Newton PGeo, OGQ a "qualified person" pursuant to NI 43-101.

About Renforth

Renforth is a secure multi-commodity area play with the dominant brownfield land position south of the world class Cadillac-Larder Lake Fault ("CLLF") in the prolific Cadillac and Malartic mining camps of Quebec's Abitibi. Offering exposure to gold, zinc, nickel, copper, cobalt and more, including lithium Renforth's land position encompasses several areas of interest. In the more than 300 square kilometres Renforth holds, there are both resources and mineralized ground undergoing exploration to extend zones and define the amount of metal in structures.

Renforth's position is unique in that the ground is road accessible, has hydro power in place and is in an established and secure mining jurisdiction which regularly ranks as Top 10 (as determined by the Fraser Institute) in the world.

The CLLF, which extends from west of Kirkland Lake in Ontario to east of Val d'Or in Quebec is a regional first order fault which hosts numerous mines along its extent, including one of Canada's most lucrative gold mines, the know historic O'Brien Mine which formed the Cadillac Mining Camp, and Renforth's Parbec gold deposit near Malartic. Now, immediately north of Renforth's landholdings is one of the few instances of the CLLF being mined on its north side with North America's deepest single stage shaft, the Penna shaft, at Agnico Eagle's LaRonde Mine. Renforth holds the dominant land position in the Cadillac Camp south of the fault, and a good portion of the land position in the Malartic camp as well, contiguous to one of the few mines operating on the south side of the Cadillac Break, the Canadian Malartic Mine. Renforth's landholdings in the area host gold and silver as well as a host of future facing, or battery, metals such as nickel, copper, zinc, cobalt and lithium.

