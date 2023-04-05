Gold Bull Resources Corp. to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2023 on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 & 1x1 Meetings on Thursday, April 27, 2023

VANCOUVER, April 5, 2023 - Gold Bull Resources Corp. (TSX.V:GBRC)(OTC:GBRCF), Gold Bull Resources is a US gold focused, exploration and development company, led by a team of experienced industry professionals with expertise in exploration, corporate finance, and mine development, today announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2023 on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 11 AM(Local Time -PST). Cherie Leeden, CEO and Founder of Gold Bull Resources Corp.) will be hosting the presentation and answering questions at the conclusion.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2023

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Time: 2PM Eastern Time (11AM Pacific Time)

Sandman Project - Nevada

Currently, there are four known pit constrained gold resources located within the Sandman Project, consisting of 21.8Mt at 0.7g/t gold for 494,000 ounces of gold; (comprising of an Indicated Resource of 18,550kt at 0.73g/t gold for 433kozs of gold plus an Inferred Resource of 3,246kt at 0.58g/t gold for 61kozs of gold). Several of these gold resources remain open in multiple directions and the bulk of the historical drilling has been conducted to a depth of less than 100m.

In September 2022, the Company announced its initial Phase 1 Sandman Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) which identified a stand-alone low-cost start-up heap leach gold opportunity. The study focused on only mining mineralized material above the water table, which represents approximately 50% of the current NI 43-101 mineral resource (circa 250,000 ounces). The Study highlights include Production rate of 2.1 Mtpa for an initial 5-year operation to produce 35,000 ounces of gold per annum from conventional heap leach. At USD1,800/oz gold price:IRR of 99% (pre-tax),NPV 10% USD$77.2M (pre-tax), Payback period of 1.1 years (pre-tax), Average grade 0.74g/t gold (all oxide), Low strip ratio of 1.6:1, All in Sustaining Cost (AISC) of USD1,173/oz of gold.

The Company is currently investigating Phase 2 PEA which focusses on also extracting the known gold below the water table, in addition to being committed to adding more ounces via continued exploration along the Sandman-Sleeper corridor.

Gold Bull's Sandman Gold Project is conveniently located circa 30 km northwest of the mining town of Winnemucca, Nevada.

About Gold Bull Resources Corp.

Please refer to our website: www.goldbull.ca

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia financial news, publishing and events company focused on news dissemination, providing information, data and analytics for the MicroCap investing community. We have cultivated an active and engaged audience of folks that are interested in learning about and to stay ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space.

Contact:

Name: Cherie Leeden - CEO

Phone: +1-778-401-8545

Head Office Address: Suite 717-1030 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC, Canada V6E 2Y3

Email: admin@goldbull.ca

