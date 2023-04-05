MacDonald Mines Announces Resignation of Director

TORONTO, April 05, 2023 - MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (TSXV:BMK) ("MacDonald Mines" or the "Company") announced today that Steven Butler has tendered his resignation as a director of the Company. The Board of Director thanks Mr. Butler for his services and wishes him well in his future endeavours.



About MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd.

MacDonald Mines is a Canadian gold and base metal exploration company focused on exploring its 100%-owned, 19,720ha (197km2) SPJ Project, 20km southeast of the prolific Sudbury Mining Camp in Northern Ontario. The Company's focus is to locate what it theorizes to be large gold systems with high-grade gold surrounding the past producing Scadding Gold Mine and potential large gold structures surrounding Alwyn, Glade, MacLeod and Norstar. The Company is also focusing on key battery metal systems surrounding Candore and Jerome within the SPJ Project to supply the renewable energy transition, particularly nickel, copper, and PGE's. The demand and need for critical battery metals is at an all-time high, and MacDonald Mines feels the SPJ Property Area has the potential to be part of the solution.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To learn more about MacDonald Mines, please visit www.macdonaldmines.com.

For more information, please contact:

Fiona Fitzmaurice, Chief Financial Officer

Phone: +1 (416) 364-7024

Email: ffitzmaurice@macdonaldmines.com