Prismo Metals Receives Drill Permit for Los Pavitos

Vancouver, April 5, 2023 - Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received its drill permit for its 5289 hectare (20 square miles) Los Pavitos project located in the well mineralized Alamos region of southern Sonora State, Mexico. The permit contemplates construction of as many as 23 trenches and 30 drill sites.

"We are very pleased to receive the environmental permit that will allow the first ever drill program to be conducted at Los Pavitos," said Dr. Craig Gibson, President and CEO of the Company, "We are looking forward to be able to construct trenches across mineralized structures in our ongoing program for target generation, and to subsequently drill test the mineralized structures."





Figure 1. Geologic map of the Los Pavitos project showing permitted trenches and drill sites.

Detailed exploration mapping and sampling is ongoing to refine drill targets at each of the main mineralized areas previously identified. Repair of access roads and trenching will be undertaken in April, and drilling is anticipated to begin in June.

Dr. Craig Gibson, PhD., CPG., a Qualified Person as defined by NI-43-01 regulations and President, CEO and a director of the Company, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosures in this news release.

About Los Pavitos

The Los Pavitos project consists of a 5,289-hectare concession located in the well mineralized Alamos region of southern Sonora State that lies 25 km west of the well-mineralized Alamos District, which encompasses several active exploration and mining projects, including the past producing Alamo Dorado mine of Pan American Silver, the Piedras Verdes copper mine of Cobre de Mayo and the Alamos and Aurifero vein projects being explored by Minaurum Gold Inc. Infrastructure is excellent with paved highway access, electricity and water. The project, which was generated by Rafael Gallardo, was acquired from Minera Cascabel S.A. de C.V., a Mexican exploration and services company founded by Dr. Peter Megaw, an advisor to the Company (for terms see the Company's prospectus filed on SEDAR). The company completed a NI 43-101 Technical Report on the project in March 2021 available on SEDAR.

Assays have been received for 460 rock samples taken by the company (excluding control samples); a further 110 samples were taken previously by Minera Cascabel. Drilling at Los Pavitos is expected to begin in Q2 2023.





Location of the Los Pavitos project in southern Sonora State in relation to the Caborca

Orogenic Gold Belt.

About Prismo

Prismo (CSE: PRIZ) is mining exploration company focused on two precious metal projects in Mexico (Palos Verdes and Los Pavitos) and a copper project in Arizona (Hot Breccia).

